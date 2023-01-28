AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Timber Lake 49

Arlington 52, Estelline/Hendricks 33

Beresford 50, Parker 40

Castlewood 56, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 34

Chester 46, Baltic 42

Colman-Egan 53, DeSmet 40

Elkton-Lake Benton 43, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29

Ethan 61, Howard 54

Flandreau 51, Garretson 43

Flandreau Indian 50, Takini 33

Groton Area 31, Webster 24

Hanson 72, Bridgewater-Emery 23

Herreid/Selby Area 56, Ipswich 27

Huron 47, Rapid City Central 40

Jones County 52, Gregory 39

Kadoka Area 68, Bison 39

Lennox 50, West Central 38

Lower Brule 61, Wakpala 25

Mobridge-Pollock 51, Chamberlain 49

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Winner 45

Northwestern 48, Langford 22

Omaha Nation, Neb. 65, Marty Indian 50

Pierre 57, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46

Platte-Geddes 58, Colome 26

Rapid City Stevens 56, Mitchell 37

Sioux Valley 62, McCook Central/Montrose 41

Tea Area 64, Madison 38

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Burke 40

Warner 59, Waubay/Summit 54

Watertown 62, Douglas 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

