Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Timber Lake 49
Arlington 52, Estelline/Hendricks 33
Beresford 50, Parker 40
Castlewood 56, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 34
Chester 46, Baltic 42
Colman-Egan 53, DeSmet 40
Elkton-Lake Benton 43, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29
Ethan 61, Howard 54
Flandreau 51, Garretson 43
Flandreau Indian 50, Takini 33
Groton Area 31, Webster 24
Hanson 72, Bridgewater-Emery 23
Herreid/Selby Area 56, Ipswich 27
Huron 47, Rapid City Central 40
Jones County 52, Gregory 39
Kadoka Area 68, Bison 39
Lennox 50, West Central 38
Lower Brule 61, Wakpala 25
Mobridge-Pollock 51, Chamberlain 49
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Winner 45
Northwestern 48, Langford 22
Omaha Nation, Neb. 65, Marty Indian 50
Pierre 57, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46
Platte-Geddes 58, Colome 26
Rapid City Stevens 56, Mitchell 37
Sioux Valley 62, McCook Central/Montrose 41
Tea Area 64, Madison 38
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Burke 40
Warner 59, Waubay/Summit 54
Watertown 62, Douglas 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/