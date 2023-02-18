Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 64, Park Rapids 51
Albany 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 54
Andover 99, Coon Rapids 65
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 68, Chanhassen 55
Bigfork 74, Lake of the Woods 31
Blaine 76, Centennial 54
Blooming Prairie 83, Bethlehem Academy 65
Bloomington Jefferson 76, Chaska 61
Breck 77, Blake 69
Brooklyn Center 87, Fridley 86
Caledonia 76, Cannon Falls 69
Cambridge-Isanti 79, Becker 53
Carlton 53, Cromwell 50
Central Minnesota Christian 71, Ortonville 35
DeLaSalle 90, Columbia Heights 67
Ely 62, Chisholm 51
Fairmont 72, Windom 71
Farmington 76, Prior Lake 68
Fillmore Central 72, Winona Cotter 61
Foley 61, Zimmerman 46
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 82, McGregor 68
Goodhue 68, Kasson-Mantorville 45
Hayfield 43, Randolph 35
Holy Family Catholic 76, Jordan 35
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 67, Annandale 60
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 75, Sibley East 59
Kittson County Central 53, Win-E-Mac 51
Lake City 70, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46
Lakeville North 81, Burnsville 46
Mahtomedi 86, Hastings 45
Mankato West 70, Mankato East 69
Maple Grove 63, Champlin Park 28
Melrose 60, Montevideo 47
Milaca 65, Mora 52
Minneapolis Southwest 74, St. Anthony 71
Minnehaha Academy 88, Providence Academy 65
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 81, Hills-Beaver Creek 54
New Prague 77, St. Louis Park 57
North St. Paul 89, Hill-Murray 62
North Woods 90, Mesabi East 49
Northern Freeze 91, Climax/Fisher 34
Northfield 85, Albert Lea 55
Osseo 43, Spring Lake Park 41
Park Center 88, Robbinsdale Armstrong 57
Pequot Lakes 61, Crosby-Ironton 46
Perham 72, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 50
Pillager 89, Sebeka 70
Princeton 86, North Branch 65
Robbinsdale Cooper 96, Holy Angels 66
Rochester Century 81, Rochester Mayo 63
Rockford 50, Dassel-Cokato 45
Rogers 91, Anoka 71
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 81, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 59
Spring Grove 64, Grand Meadow 24
Springfield 84, Wabasso 51
St. Francis 81, Monticello 62
St. Paul Academy 92, Mounds Park Academy 53
St. Paul Highland Park 70, St. Paul Central 64
St. Paul Humboldt 82, Washington Tech 78
St. Thomas Academy 61, Two Rivers 53
Stewartville 66, St. Peter 32
Stillwater 79, East Ridge 39
Two Harbors 77, South Ridge 63
Watertown-Mayer 64, Litchfield 39
West Lutheran 77, Liberty Classical 75
Winona 63, Austin 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Esko vs. Cook County, ccd.
Roseau vs. Red Lake County, ppd. to Feb 17th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/