Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 64, Park Rapids 51

Albany 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 54

Andover 99, Coon Rapids 65

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 68, Chanhassen 55

Bigfork 74, Lake of the Woods 31

Blaine 76, Centennial 54

Blooming Prairie 83, Bethlehem Academy 65

Bloomington Jefferson 76, Chaska 61

Breck 77, Blake 69

Brooklyn Center 87, Fridley 86

Caledonia 76, Cannon Falls 69

Cambridge-Isanti 79, Becker 53

Carlton 53, Cromwell 50

Central Minnesota Christian 71, Ortonville 35

DeLaSalle 90, Columbia Heights 67

Ely 62, Chisholm 51

Fairmont 72, Windom 71

Farmington 76, Prior Lake 68

Fillmore Central 72, Winona Cotter 61

Foley 61, Zimmerman 46

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 82, McGregor 68

Goodhue 68, Kasson-Mantorville 45

Hayfield 43, Randolph 35

Holy Family Catholic 76, Jordan 35

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 67, Annandale 60

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 75, Sibley East 59

Kittson County Central 53, Win-E-Mac 51

Lake City 70, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46

Lakeville North 81, Burnsville 46

Mahtomedi 86, Hastings 45

Mankato West 70, Mankato East 69

Maple Grove 63, Champlin Park 28

Melrose 60, Montevideo 47

Milaca 65, Mora 52

Minneapolis Southwest 74, St. Anthony 71

Minnehaha Academy 88, Providence Academy 65

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 81, Hills-Beaver Creek 54

    • New Prague 77, St. Louis Park 57

    North St. Paul 89, Hill-Murray 62

    North Woods 90, Mesabi East 49

    Northern Freeze 91, Climax/Fisher 34

    Northfield 85, Albert Lea 55

    Osseo 43, Spring Lake Park 41

    Park Center 88, Robbinsdale Armstrong 57

    Pequot Lakes 61, Crosby-Ironton 46

    Perham 72, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 50

    Pillager 89, Sebeka 70

    Princeton 86, North Branch 65

    Robbinsdale Cooper 96, Holy Angels 66

    Rochester Century 81, Rochester Mayo 63

    Rockford 50, Dassel-Cokato 45

    Rogers 91, Anoka 71

    Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 81, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 59

    Spring Grove 64, Grand Meadow 24

    Springfield 84, Wabasso 51

    St. Francis 81, Monticello 62

    St. Paul Academy 92, Mounds Park Academy 53

    St. Paul Highland Park 70, St. Paul Central 64

    St. Paul Humboldt 82, Washington Tech 78

    St. Thomas Academy 61, Two Rivers 53

    Stewartville 66, St. Peter 32

    Stillwater 79, East Ridge 39

    Two Harbors 77, South Ridge 63

    Watertown-Mayer 64, Litchfield 39

    West Lutheran 77, Liberty Classical 75

    Winona 63, Austin 62

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Esko vs. Cook County, ccd.

    Roseau vs. Red Lake County, ppd. to Feb 17th.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

