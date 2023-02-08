AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bear Lake 52, Soda Springs 43

Boise 51, Timberline 29

Centennial 67, Nampa 50

Challis 44, Mackay 42

Grace 50, Watersprings 30

Highland 61, Kootenai 43

Kimberly 58, Filer 53

Kuna 59, Middleton 57

Lake City 73, Lewiston 49

Lima, Mont. 55, Clark County 44

Rimrock 60, Centennial Baptist 29

Victory Charter 43, Wilder 29

Vision Charter 43, Riverstone International School 41

Wendell 51, Buhl 40

West Side 48, Aberdeen 46

