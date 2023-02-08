Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear Lake 52, Soda Springs 43
Boise 51, Timberline 29
Centennial 67, Nampa 50
Challis 44, Mackay 42
Grace 50, Watersprings 30
Highland 61, Kootenai 43
Kimberly 58, Filer 53
Kuna 59, Middleton 57
Lake City 73, Lewiston 49
Lima, Mont. 55, Clark County 44
Rimrock 60, Centennial Baptist 29
Victory Charter 43, Wilder 29
Vision Charter 43, Riverstone International School 41
Wendell 51, Buhl 40
West Side 48, Aberdeen 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/