Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 56, East Jackson 47

Adrian Madison 72, Morenci 34

Airport 79, Monroe Jefferson 49

Alanson 52, Boyne Falls 45

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47, Ann Arbor Greenhills 34

Ann Arbor Huron 57, Ypsilanti Lincoln 41

Ann Arbor Skyline 65, Monroe 36

Armada 57, North Branch 50

Baldwin 60, Walkerville 25

Bath 75, Fowler 65

Battle Creek Central 56, Richland Gull Lake 53

Bay City All Saints 67, Akron-Fairgrove 42

Bay City John Glenn 49, Alma 47

Beal City 59, Houghton Lake 38

Beaverton 43, Shepherd 33

Bedford 54, Saline 53

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 58, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 45

Big Rapids 63, Lakeview 12

Blanchard Montabella 55, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 40

Bloomfield Hills 64, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 57

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 47, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 46

Boyne City 70, Harbor Springs 58

Bridgeport 80, Birch Run 37

Brighton 49, Hartland 33

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 54, Whitmore Lake 44

Brimley 66, Newberry 31

Brown City 61, Marlette 24

Brownstown Woodhaven 60, Trenton 46

Burton Bendle 77, Burton Atherton 37

Byron Center 60, Greenville 38

Calhoun Christian 56, Marcellus 47

Calumet 47, West Iron County 30

Canton 58, Plymouth 40

Caro 54, Cass City 42

Carrollton 61, Reese 53

    • Carson City-Crystal 60, Ashley 38

    Centreville 77, White Pigeon 50

    Charlotte 51, Lansing Catholic 49

    Chelsea 62, Tecumseh 53

    Chesaning 79, Byron 29

    Clare 64, Farwell 37

    Climax-Scotts 48, Battle Creek St. Philip 26

    Clinton 57, Dundee 39

    Coleman 40, Breckenridge 39

    Colon 76, Athens 28

    Comstock Park 57, Belding 37

    Concord 71, Springport 37

    Constantine 41, Lawton 40

    Coopersville 48, Fruitport 33

    Crystal Falls Forest Park 80, Eben Junction Superior Central 24

    Davison 88, Bay City Central 39

    Dearborn 63, Westland John Glenn 41

    Dearborn Divine Child 68, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 53

    Decatur 66, Bangor 51

    Delton Kellogg 49, Gobles 28

    Detroit Catholic Central 68, St. Mary’s Prep 56

    Detroit Country Day 51, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 45

    Detroit HFA 64, Detroit University Science 55, OT

    Detroit Jalen Rose 73, Dearborn Edsel Ford 45

    Dryden 76, Kinde-North Huron 45

    East Kentwood 73, Grandville 58

    East Lansing 68, Lansing Waverly 61

    Eddies 48, Otsego 46

    Erie-Mason 62, Britton-Deerfield 52

    Fenton 55, Flint Kearsley 44

    Flat Rock 59, Grosse Ile 52

    Flint Carman-Ainsworth 70, Saginaw Heritage 61

    Frankenmuth 68, Saginaw Swan Valley 51

    Franklin LIVONIA MI 50, Belleville 49

    Freeland 55, Garber 43

    Fulton-Middleton 56, St. Charles 30

    Gabriel Richard Catholic 74, Royal Oak Shrine 32

    Galesburg-Augusta 72, Holland Black River 56

    Gaylord 68, Traverse City West 63

    Gladwin 79, Pinconning 49

    Goodrich 71, Ortonville Brandon 70

    Grand Ledge 59, Okemos 50

    Grand Rapids Catholic Central 63, Forest Hills Eastern 61

    Grand Rapids Christian 56, East Grand Rapids 40

    Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 46, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 42

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 56, Hopkins 42

    Grand Rapids Northview 48, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 42

    Grand Rapids South Christian 76, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 38

    Grand Rapids Union 67, Muskegon Mona Shores 51

    Grand Rapids Wellspring 53, Muskegon Catholic Central 49

    Grandville Calvin Christian 60, Wyoming Godwin Heights 54

    Grant 64, Remus Chippewa Hills 43

    Grayling 50, Charlevoix 47

    Grosse Pointe North 69, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 50

    Hanover-Horton 59, Grass Lake 49

    Harbor Light Christian 86, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 61

    Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 63, Center Line 57

    Haslett 46, Williamston 36

    Hillman 60, Fairview 26

    Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 75, Marshall Academy 42

    Holland Christian 43, Spring Lake 33

    Holly 54, Flushing 41

    Homer 43, Reading 41

    Hudson 54, Blissfield 41

    Hudsonville Unity Christian 62, Hamilton 48

    Ida 48, Onsted 46

    Ionia 64, Portland 37

    Iron Mountain 59, Gwinn 20

    Jackson 70, Adrian 63

    Jackson Christian 42, North Adams-Jerome 29

    Jackson Northwest 52, Jackson Lumen Christi 44

    Jonesville 31, Quincy 21

    Kalamazoo Hackett 47, Schoolcraft 42

    Kalkaska 74, East Jordan 64

    Kent City 62, Stanton Central Montcalm 29

    Kingsley 66, Leland 24

    Kingston 65, Mayville 30

    Laingsburg 75, Portland St. Patrick 38

    Lake Fenton 63, Owosso 20

    Lake Linden-Hubbell 57, Chassell 36

    Lansing Eastern 60, St. Johns 50

    Lansing Sexton 73, Eaton Rapids 62

    Lawrence 69, Bloomingdale 48

    Leslie 45, Stockbridge 38

    Litchfield 56, Waldron 45

    Livonia Stevenson 81, Livonia Churchill 27

    Maple City Glen Lake 79, Suttons Bay 42

    Marion 51, Manistee Catholic Central 31

    Marshall 62, Battle Creek Pennfield 49

    Mason 73, Fowlerville 48

    Memphis 57, Landmark Academy 47

    Michigan Center 71, Manchester 23

    Milford 42, White Lake Lakeland 34

    Millington 65, Midland Bullock Creek 52

    Mio-Au Sable 40, Lincoln-Alcona 30

    Montrose 50, Mount Morris 41

    Munising 54, North Central 49

    Muskegon 60, Zeeland West 47

    Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 79, Wyoming 63

    Napoleon 69, Vandercook Lake Jackson 28

    Negaunee 63, Ishpeming 42

    Newaygo 79, Howard City Tri-County 56

    Northville 71, Salem 67

    Novi Christian 84, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 77

    Olivet 51, Lansing Christian 26

    Ovid-Elsie 49, Durand 47

    Painesdale Jeffers 78, Republic-Michigamme 30

    Parchment 63, Kalamazoo Christian 51

    Parma Western 42, Coldwater 40

    Peck 55, Deckerville 43

    Pentwater 67, Bear Lake 49

    Petoskey 80, Alpena 54

    Pewamo-Westphalia 67, Dansville 51

    Pittsford 71, Hillsdale Academy 66

    Plainwell 51, Paw Paw 44

    Plymouth Christian 87, Lenawee Christian 70

    Port Huron Northern 44, St. Clair 35

    Posen 73, Hale 29

    Redford Union 52, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 44

    Richmond 41, Almont 40

    Rochester 54, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 41

    Rockford 55, Hudsonville 54

    Romeo 52, Port Huron 45

    Romulus 70, Redford Thurston 60

    Rudyard 62, Cedarville 49

    Saginaw Nouvel 74, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 48

    Sandusky 50, Ubly 19

    Sanford-Meridian 52, Harrison 31

    Saugatuck 50, Martin 37

    Sault Ste Marie 56, Cheboygan 33

    South Haven 50, Coloma 44

    South Lyon East 52, South Lyon 40

    Southfield Christian 75, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 64

    Sparta 76, Kelloggsville 39

    St. Louis 50, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 45

    Standish-Sterling Central 66, Hemlock 28

    Summerfield 63, Sand Creek 49

    Swartz Creek 48, Linden 29

    Tawas 69, Midland Calvary Baptist 32

    Taylor Prep 48, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 41

    Taylor Trillium Academy 58, Dearborn Advanced Technology 18

    Tekonsha 52, Burr Oak 42

    Three Oaks River Valley 56, Covert 49

    Traverse City Central 58, Cadillac 56

    Utica 57, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56

    Vassar 44, Unionville-Sebewaing 33

    Vicksburg 62, Three Rivers 48

    Waterford Mott 78, Waterford Kettering 27

    Watervliet 50, Allegan 39

    Wayne Memorial 61, Dearborn Fordson 46

    West Michigan Aviation 63, Zion Christian 37

    White Cloud 48, Morley-Stanwood 46

    Wyoming Lee 62, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 59

    Yale 68, Algonac 54

    Zeeland East 58, Holland 37

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Traverse City Christian vs. Grand Traverse Academy, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.