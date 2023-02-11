Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 56, East Jackson 47
Adrian Madison 72, Morenci 34
Airport 79, Monroe Jefferson 49
Alanson 52, Boyne Falls 45
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47, Ann Arbor Greenhills 34
Ann Arbor Huron 57, Ypsilanti Lincoln 41
Ann Arbor Skyline 65, Monroe 36
Armada 57, North Branch 50
Baldwin 60, Walkerville 25
Bath 75, Fowler 65
Battle Creek Central 56, Richland Gull Lake 53
Bay City All Saints 67, Akron-Fairgrove 42
Bay City John Glenn 49, Alma 47
Beal City 59, Houghton Lake 38
Beaverton 43, Shepherd 33
Bedford 54, Saline 53
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 58, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 45
Big Rapids 63, Lakeview 12
Blanchard Montabella 55, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 40
Bloomfield Hills 64, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 57
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 47, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 46
Boyne City 70, Harbor Springs 58
Bridgeport 80, Birch Run 37
Brighton 49, Hartland 33
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 54, Whitmore Lake 44
Brimley 66, Newberry 31
Brown City 61, Marlette 24
Brownstown Woodhaven 60, Trenton 46
Burton Bendle 77, Burton Atherton 37
Byron Center 60, Greenville 38
Calhoun Christian 56, Marcellus 47
Calumet 47, West Iron County 30
Canton 58, Plymouth 40
Caro 54, Cass City 42
Carrollton 61, Reese 53
Carson City-Crystal 60, Ashley 38
Centreville 77, White Pigeon 50
Charlotte 51, Lansing Catholic 49
Chelsea 62, Tecumseh 53
Chesaning 79, Byron 29
Clare 64, Farwell 37
Climax-Scotts 48, Battle Creek St. Philip 26
Clinton 57, Dundee 39
Coleman 40, Breckenridge 39
Colon 76, Athens 28
Comstock Park 57, Belding 37
Concord 71, Springport 37
Constantine 41, Lawton 40
Coopersville 48, Fruitport 33
Crystal Falls Forest Park 80, Eben Junction Superior Central 24
Davison 88, Bay City Central 39
Dearborn 63, Westland John Glenn 41
Dearborn Divine Child 68, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 53
Decatur 66, Bangor 51
Delton Kellogg 49, Gobles 28
Detroit Catholic Central 68, St. Mary’s Prep 56
Detroit Country Day 51, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 45
Detroit HFA 64, Detroit University Science 55, OT
Detroit Jalen Rose 73, Dearborn Edsel Ford 45
Dryden 76, Kinde-North Huron 45
East Kentwood 73, Grandville 58
East Lansing 68, Lansing Waverly 61
Eddies 48, Otsego 46
Erie-Mason 62, Britton-Deerfield 52
Fenton 55, Flint Kearsley 44
Flat Rock 59, Grosse Ile 52
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 70, Saginaw Heritage 61
Frankenmuth 68, Saginaw Swan Valley 51
Franklin LIVONIA MI 50, Belleville 49
Freeland 55, Garber 43
Fulton-Middleton 56, St. Charles 30
Gabriel Richard Catholic 74, Royal Oak Shrine 32
Galesburg-Augusta 72, Holland Black River 56
Gaylord 68, Traverse City West 63
Gladwin 79, Pinconning 49
Goodrich 71, Ortonville Brandon 70
Grand Ledge 59, Okemos 50
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 63, Forest Hills Eastern 61
Grand Rapids Christian 56, East Grand Rapids 40
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 46, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 42
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 56, Hopkins 42
Grand Rapids Northview 48, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 42
Grand Rapids South Christian 76, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 38
Grand Rapids Union 67, Muskegon Mona Shores 51
Grand Rapids Wellspring 53, Muskegon Catholic Central 49
Grandville Calvin Christian 60, Wyoming Godwin Heights 54
Grant 64, Remus Chippewa Hills 43
Grayling 50, Charlevoix 47
Grosse Pointe North 69, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 50
Hanover-Horton 59, Grass Lake 49
Harbor Light Christian 86, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 61
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 63, Center Line 57
Haslett 46, Williamston 36
Hillman 60, Fairview 26
Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 75, Marshall Academy 42
Holland Christian 43, Spring Lake 33
Holly 54, Flushing 41
Homer 43, Reading 41
Hudson 54, Blissfield 41
Hudsonville Unity Christian 62, Hamilton 48
Ida 48, Onsted 46
Ionia 64, Portland 37
Iron Mountain 59, Gwinn 20
Jackson 70, Adrian 63
Jackson Christian 42, North Adams-Jerome 29
Jackson Northwest 52, Jackson Lumen Christi 44
Jonesville 31, Quincy 21
Kalamazoo Hackett 47, Schoolcraft 42
Kalkaska 74, East Jordan 64
Kent City 62, Stanton Central Montcalm 29
Kingsley 66, Leland 24
Kingston 65, Mayville 30
Laingsburg 75, Portland St. Patrick 38
Lake Fenton 63, Owosso 20
Lake Linden-Hubbell 57, Chassell 36
Lansing Eastern 60, St. Johns 50
Lansing Sexton 73, Eaton Rapids 62
Lawrence 69, Bloomingdale 48
Leslie 45, Stockbridge 38
Litchfield 56, Waldron 45
Livonia Stevenson 81, Livonia Churchill 27
Maple City Glen Lake 79, Suttons Bay 42
Marion 51, Manistee Catholic Central 31
Marshall 62, Battle Creek Pennfield 49
Mason 73, Fowlerville 48
Memphis 57, Landmark Academy 47
Michigan Center 71, Manchester 23
Milford 42, White Lake Lakeland 34
Millington 65, Midland Bullock Creek 52
Mio-Au Sable 40, Lincoln-Alcona 30
Montrose 50, Mount Morris 41
Munising 54, North Central 49
Muskegon 60, Zeeland West 47
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 79, Wyoming 63
Napoleon 69, Vandercook Lake Jackson 28
Negaunee 63, Ishpeming 42
Newaygo 79, Howard City Tri-County 56
Northville 71, Salem 67
Novi Christian 84, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 77
Olivet 51, Lansing Christian 26
Ovid-Elsie 49, Durand 47
Painesdale Jeffers 78, Republic-Michigamme 30
Parchment 63, Kalamazoo Christian 51
Parma Western 42, Coldwater 40
Peck 55, Deckerville 43
Pentwater 67, Bear Lake 49
Petoskey 80, Alpena 54
Pewamo-Westphalia 67, Dansville 51
Pittsford 71, Hillsdale Academy 66
Plainwell 51, Paw Paw 44
Plymouth Christian 87, Lenawee Christian 70
Port Huron Northern 44, St. Clair 35
Posen 73, Hale 29
Redford Union 52, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 44
Richmond 41, Almont 40
Rochester 54, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 41
Rockford 55, Hudsonville 54
Romeo 52, Port Huron 45
Romulus 70, Redford Thurston 60
Rudyard 62, Cedarville 49
Saginaw Nouvel 74, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 48
Sandusky 50, Ubly 19
Sanford-Meridian 52, Harrison 31
Saugatuck 50, Martin 37
Sault Ste Marie 56, Cheboygan 33
South Haven 50, Coloma 44
South Lyon East 52, South Lyon 40
Southfield Christian 75, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 64
Sparta 76, Kelloggsville 39
St. Louis 50, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 45
Standish-Sterling Central 66, Hemlock 28
Summerfield 63, Sand Creek 49
Swartz Creek 48, Linden 29
Tawas 69, Midland Calvary Baptist 32
Taylor Prep 48, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 41
Taylor Trillium Academy 58, Dearborn Advanced Technology 18
Tekonsha 52, Burr Oak 42
Three Oaks River Valley 56, Covert 49
Traverse City Central 58, Cadillac 56
Utica 57, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56
Vassar 44, Unionville-Sebewaing 33
Vicksburg 62, Three Rivers 48
Waterford Mott 78, Waterford Kettering 27
Watervliet 50, Allegan 39
Wayne Memorial 61, Dearborn Fordson 46
West Michigan Aviation 63, Zion Christian 37
White Cloud 48, Morley-Stanwood 46
Wyoming Lee 62, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 59
Yale 68, Algonac 54
Zeeland East 58, Holland 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Traverse City Christian vs. Grand Traverse Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/