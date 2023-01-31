AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 31, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bark River-Harris 56, Marquette 54, OT

Bloomfield Christian 48, Livingston Christian 29

Buchanan 60, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 9

Caro 56, Sandusky 50

Center Line 36, Warren Woods Tower 32, OT

Charlevoix 46, East Jordan 37

Dearborn 56, Livonia Churchill 23

Dearborn Fordson 65, Westland John Glenn 10

Deckerville 32, Ubly 21

Detroit Mumford 79, Detroit Denby 13

Dowagiac Union 37, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 27

Engadine 63, Pellston 16

Gaylord St. Mary 69, Mancelona 26

Grosse Ile 57, New Boston Huron 51

Gwinn 36, Manistique 29

Harbor Springs 70, St. Ignace 47

Hazel Park 56, Eastpointe East Detroit 49

Leslie 56, Michigan Center 30

Macomb Lutheran North 47, Gabriel Richard Catholic 38

North Dickinson 32, Eben Junction Superior Central 31

Okemos 61, Lansing Eastern 26

Ontonagon 38, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 31

Oscoda 71, Mio-Au Sable 9

Parma Western 63, Battle Creek Lakeview 18

Rochester 51, Clarkston 24

Sand Creek 41, Addison 29

Shelby 33, Muskegon Orchard View 28

Stephenson 36, Rapid River 22

Vicksburg 60, Stevensville Lakeshore 57

Wakefield-Marenisco 55, Mercer, Wis. 54

Wayne Memorial 75, Belleville 57

Whitehall 28, Newaygo 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Hope of Detroit, ccd.

___

