Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 48, Crosby-Ironton 46

Albany 74, Pierz 55

Alexandria 62, Rocori 55

Annandale 46, Rockford 42

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 64, Holdingford 63

Austin 73, Northfield 69

Battle Lake 66, Ashby 38

Becker 68, North Branch 65

Belle Plaine 75, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 64

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 102, St. Louis Park 61

Benson 64, Upsala 51

Big Lake 90, Cambridge-Isanti 80

Blake 71, Mayer Lutheran 62

Blooming Prairie 93, Medford 62

Blue Earth Area 65, Tri-City United 50

Border West 83, Brandon-Evansville 61

Braham 60, Mille Lacs Co-op 29

Breck 89, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 75

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 66, Wabasso 54

Byron 64, Kasson-Mantorville 39

Caledonia 63, Rushford-Peterson 38

Canby 68, Minneota 57

Cannon Falls 65, Rochester Lourdes 59

Central Minnesota Christian 87, Renville County West 65

Chaska 71, Chanhassen 68

Chatfield 55, Wabasha-Kellogg 35

Cherry 85, Cromwell 28

Chisholm 72, Moose Lake/Willow River 66

Climax/Fisher 61, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 56

Concordia Academy 69, Trinity 41

Cretin-Derham Hall 54, Irondale 53

Dassel-Cokato 62, New London-Spicer 53

Dawson-Boyd 86, MACCRAY 50

Deer River 77, Mesabi East 46

Delano 86, Mound Westonka 57

Eagan 63, Burnsville 46

East Ridge 67, Forest Lake 63

    • Esko 75, Cloquet 69

    Farmington 61, Apple Valley 36

    Fond du Lac Ojibwe 101, Carlton 71

    Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, Litchfield 57

    Glenville-Emmons 92, Mabel-Canton 81

    Goodhue 66, Hayfield 52

    Hawley 83, Barnesville 66

    Henning 73, Verndale 36

    Hermantown 89, Grand Rapids 69

    Higher 65, Hmong Academy 46

    Hillcrest Lutheran 70, Rothsay 35

    Holy Family Catholic 99, Providence Academy 49

    Jackson County Central 69, Redwood Valley 60

    Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 62, Lac qui Parle Valley 40

    Kittson County Central 59, Warroad 58

    Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 69, Mankato Loyola 32

    Lake Park-Audubon 68, Menahga 49

    Lakeview 58, Yellow Medicine East 45

    Lakeville North 73, Eastview 68

    LeSueur-Henderson 71, New Richland-H-E-G 52

    Legacy Christian 80, Heritage Christian Academy 63

    Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 81, West Lutheran 79

    Littlefork-Big Falls 64, Nashwauk-Keewatin 58

    Lyle/Austin Pacelli 92, Grand Meadow 24

    Mahtomedi 54, Hudson, Wis. 38

    Mankato East 66, Rochester John Marshall 62

    Mankato West 80, Albert Lea 74

    Maple River 59, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 44

    Maranatha Christian 58, St. Croix Lutheran 45

    Marshall 58, Jordan 56

    Martin County West 84, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 59

    McGregor 74, Hill City 57

    Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Sleepy Eye 51

    Mora 57, Little Falls 40

    Mounds View 59, Stillwater 45

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 77, South Ridge 48

    Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 43, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 42

    Murray County Central 45, Red Rock Central 41

    New Life Academy 85, St. Agnes 64

    New Ulm 96, Hutchinson 55

    New Ulm Cathedral 60, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 49

    Nicollet 66, Cleveland 63

    North Woods 119, International Falls 47

    Orono 74, New Prague 44

    Osakis 46, Melrose 43

    Owatonna 64, Rochester Mayo 50

    Park (Cottage Grove) 73, Woodbury 68

    Pine City 71, Ogilvie 51

    Pine River-Backus 51, Blackduck 49

    Pipestone 106, Windom 84

    Plainview-Elgin-Millville 74, Lewiston-Altura 44

    Princeton 83, St. Francis 63

    Red Lake 99, Laporte 50

    Red Lake County 84, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 61

    Red Wing 65, Faribault 25

    Rochester Century 63, Winona 48

    Rosemount 59, Lakeville South 38

    Royalton 63, Maple Lake 27

    Rush City 62, Hinckley-Finlayson 36

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 70, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 42

    Sacred Heart 73, Thompson, N.D. 59

    Sartell-St. Stephen 56, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54

    Sauk Centre 67, BOLD 57

    Schaeffer Academy 75, Kingsland 71

    Shakopee 62, Prior Lake 56

    Southland 55, Bethlehem Academy 53

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 90, Hills-Beaver Creek 46

    Spectrum 84, Kimball 69

    St. Charles 80, Dover-Eyota 73

    St. Clair 83, Madelia 52

    St. Cloud Cathedral 79, Foley 48

    St. Croix Prep 53, Cristo Rey Jesuit 45

    St. Paul Academy 72, St. Paul Humboldt 42

    Staples-Motley 69, Park Rapids 59

    Stewartville 78, Pine Island 55

    Thief River Falls 89, Bagley 44

    Underwood 68, Hancock 67

    Waconia 65, Bloomington Jefferson 64

    Wadena-Deer Creek 89, Sebeka 35

    Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 58, Fosston 55

    Waseca 87, Sibley East 48

    Watertown-Mayer 59, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46

    Wayzata 83, Edina 49

    White Bear Lake 64, Roseville 59

    Worthington 70, St. Peter 61

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Fergus Falls vs. Brainerd, ppd.

    Park Christian vs. Frazee, ppd.

    Pelican Rapids vs. Perham, ccd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.