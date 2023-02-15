Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 48, Crosby-Ironton 46
Albany 74, Pierz 55
Alexandria 62, Rocori 55
Annandale 46, Rockford 42
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 64, Holdingford 63
Austin 73, Northfield 69
Battle Lake 66, Ashby 38
Becker 68, North Branch 65
Belle Plaine 75, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 64
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 102, St. Louis Park 61
Benson 64, Upsala 51
Big Lake 90, Cambridge-Isanti 80
Blake 71, Mayer Lutheran 62
Blooming Prairie 93, Medford 62
Blue Earth Area 65, Tri-City United 50
Border West 83, Brandon-Evansville 61
Braham 60, Mille Lacs Co-op 29
Breck 89, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 75
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 66, Wabasso 54
Byron 64, Kasson-Mantorville 39
Caledonia 63, Rushford-Peterson 38
Canby 68, Minneota 57
Cannon Falls 65, Rochester Lourdes 59
Central Minnesota Christian 87, Renville County West 65
Chaska 71, Chanhassen 68
Chatfield 55, Wabasha-Kellogg 35
Cherry 85, Cromwell 28
Chisholm 72, Moose Lake/Willow River 66
Climax/Fisher 61, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 56
Concordia Academy 69, Trinity 41
Cretin-Derham Hall 54, Irondale 53
Dassel-Cokato 62, New London-Spicer 53
Dawson-Boyd 86, MACCRAY 50
Deer River 77, Mesabi East 46
Delano 86, Mound Westonka 57
Eagan 63, Burnsville 46
East Ridge 67, Forest Lake 63
Esko 75, Cloquet 69
Farmington 61, Apple Valley 36
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 101, Carlton 71
Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, Litchfield 57
Glenville-Emmons 92, Mabel-Canton 81
Goodhue 66, Hayfield 52
Hawley 83, Barnesville 66
Henning 73, Verndale 36
Hermantown 89, Grand Rapids 69
Higher 65, Hmong Academy 46
Hillcrest Lutheran 70, Rothsay 35
Holy Family Catholic 99, Providence Academy 49
Jackson County Central 69, Redwood Valley 60
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 62, Lac qui Parle Valley 40
Kittson County Central 59, Warroad 58
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 69, Mankato Loyola 32
Lake Park-Audubon 68, Menahga 49
Lakeview 58, Yellow Medicine East 45
Lakeville North 73, Eastview 68
LeSueur-Henderson 71, New Richland-H-E-G 52
Legacy Christian 80, Heritage Christian Academy 63
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 81, West Lutheran 79
Littlefork-Big Falls 64, Nashwauk-Keewatin 58
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 92, Grand Meadow 24
Mahtomedi 54, Hudson, Wis. 38
Mankato East 66, Rochester John Marshall 62
Mankato West 80, Albert Lea 74
Maple River 59, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 44
Maranatha Christian 58, St. Croix Lutheran 45
Marshall 58, Jordan 56
Martin County West 84, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 59
McGregor 74, Hill City 57
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Sleepy Eye 51
Mora 57, Little Falls 40
Mounds View 59, Stillwater 45
Mountain Iron-Buhl 77, South Ridge 48
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 43, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 42
Murray County Central 45, Red Rock Central 41
New Life Academy 85, St. Agnes 64
New Ulm 96, Hutchinson 55
New Ulm Cathedral 60, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 49
Nicollet 66, Cleveland 63
North Woods 119, International Falls 47
Orono 74, New Prague 44
Osakis 46, Melrose 43
Owatonna 64, Rochester Mayo 50
Park (Cottage Grove) 73, Woodbury 68
Pine City 71, Ogilvie 51
Pine River-Backus 51, Blackduck 49
Pipestone 106, Windom 84
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 74, Lewiston-Altura 44
Princeton 83, St. Francis 63
Red Lake 99, Laporte 50
Red Lake County 84, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 61
Red Wing 65, Faribault 25
Rochester Century 63, Winona 48
Rosemount 59, Lakeville South 38
Royalton 63, Maple Lake 27
Rush City 62, Hinckley-Finlayson 36
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 70, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 42
Sacred Heart 73, Thompson, N.D. 59
Sartell-St. Stephen 56, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54
Sauk Centre 67, BOLD 57
Schaeffer Academy 75, Kingsland 71
Shakopee 62, Prior Lake 56
Southland 55, Bethlehem Academy 53
Southwest Minnesota Christian 90, Hills-Beaver Creek 46
Spectrum 84, Kimball 69
St. Charles 80, Dover-Eyota 73
St. Clair 83, Madelia 52
St. Cloud Cathedral 79, Foley 48
St. Croix Prep 53, Cristo Rey Jesuit 45
St. Paul Academy 72, St. Paul Humboldt 42
Staples-Motley 69, Park Rapids 59
Stewartville 78, Pine Island 55
Thief River Falls 89, Bagley 44
Underwood 68, Hancock 67
Waconia 65, Bloomington Jefferson 64
Wadena-Deer Creek 89, Sebeka 35
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 58, Fosston 55
Waseca 87, Sibley East 48
Watertown-Mayer 59, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46
Wayzata 83, Edina 49
White Bear Lake 64, Roseville 59
Worthington 70, St. Peter 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fergus Falls vs. Brainerd, ppd.
Park Christian vs. Frazee, ppd.
Pelican Rapids vs. Perham, ccd.
___
