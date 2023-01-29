Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomington Lighthouse 55, Seven Oaks Classical 40
Caston 47, Rochester 22
Clarksville 60, S. Central (Elizabeth) 48
Cowan 54, Wes-Del 15
Eminence 42, Eminence, Ky. 28
Evansville Christian 60, N. Posey 57
Evansville North 43, Bloomington South 29
Faith Christian 47, Tri-County 34
Ft. Wayne North 48, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 31
Huntington North 57, N. Miami 13
Lakeland Christian 74, Clinton Christian 28
Medora 64, Bloomington Lighthouse 53
Morgan Twp. 52, Boone Grove 36
Northwestern 69, Argos 24
Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 78, Franklin Co. 52
S. Bend Washington 60, LaPorte LaLumiere 44
Southwood 83, Northfield 64
Tippecanoe Valley 73, Manchester 38
Trinity Lutheran 81, S. Decatur 49
University 60, Tipton 55
Wabash 42, Peru 35
Washington Twp. 73, Hammond Morton 41
Winchester 62, Northeastern 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/