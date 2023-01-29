AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomington Lighthouse 55, Seven Oaks Classical 40

Caston 47, Rochester 22

Clarksville 60, S. Central (Elizabeth) 48

Cowan 54, Wes-Del 15

Eminence 42, Eminence, Ky. 28

Evansville Christian 60, N. Posey 57

Evansville North 43, Bloomington South 29

Faith Christian 47, Tri-County 34

Ft. Wayne North 48, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 31

Huntington North 57, N. Miami 13

Lakeland Christian 74, Clinton Christian 28

Medora 64, Bloomington Lighthouse 53

Morgan Twp. 52, Boone Grove 36

Northwestern 69, Argos 24

Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 78, Franklin Co. 52

S. Bend Washington 60, LaPorte LaLumiere 44

Southwood 83, Northfield 64

Tippecanoe Valley 73, Manchester 38

Trinity Lutheran 81, S. Decatur 49

University 60, Tipton 55

Wabash 42, Peru 35

Washington Twp. 73, Hammond Morton 41

Winchester 62, Northeastern 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.