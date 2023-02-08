Washington Girls Basketball Prep Final Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Woodinville (5) 21-1 68 2 2. Camas (2) 18-3 65 1 3. Davis 17-1 56 3 4. Tahoma 19-2 47 4 5. Sumner 20-3 33 5 6. Kamiakin 18-2 31 6 7. Eastlake 17-5 30 7 8. Emerald Ridge 17-5 16 8 9. Bellarmine Prep 18-6 11 9 10. Richland 15-5 9 10

Others receiving votes: Kamiak 6. Union 5. Bothell 4. Glacier Peak 2. Sunnyside 1. Central Valley 1.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Garfield (5) 14-1 68 1 2. Lake Washington (2) 20-1 65 2 3. Arlington 17-2 49 4 (tie) Tacoma (Lincoln) 14-2 49 5 5. Lakeside (Seattle) 14-1 46 3 6. Mead 15-3 30 8 7. Stanwood 17-3 29 T7 8. Bonney Lake 16-3 26 T7 9. Peninsula 17-3 11 9 10. Everett 14-6 4 T10 (tie) Meadowdale 15-5 4 NR (tie) North Thurston 17-3 4 T10

Others receiving votes: none.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Ellensburg (7) 19-0 70 1 2. W. F. West 17-3 58 3 3. Lynden 17-4 55 2 4. Burlington-Edison 15-5 44 5 5. Sequim 18-1 43 4 6. Tumwater 16-4 31 6 7. White River 16-4 27 8 (tie) Prosser 14-6 27 7 9. Sehome 15-4 13 9 10. Clarkston 16-4 10 10

Others receiving votes: Othello 4. Columbia River 2. Enumclaw 1.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Nooksack Valley (7) 20-1 70 1 2. Lynden Christian 19-2 63 2 3. Wapato 19-1 56 3 4. Montesano 18-3 48 4 5. King's 19-3 41 5 6. Deer Park 18-2 37 6 7. Cashmere 13-4 23 7 8. Freeman 17-4 21 8 9. Bellevue Christian 19-1 14 9 10. Omak 13-4 5

Others receiving votes: Seton Catholic 4. Zillah 2. Toppenish 1.

Division 2B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Colfax (7) 21-0 70 1 2. Okanogan 20-1 63 2 3. Napavine 20-2 55 3 4. Adna 19-2 49 4 5. LaConner 17-4 36 6 5. Warden 15-4 36 5 7. Rainier 18-3 28 7 8. Mabton 16-5 16 10 9. St. George's 16-5 15 9 10. Ilwaco 15-4 9 8

Others receiving votes: Brewster 5. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 2. Toutle Lake 1.

Division B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Neah Bay (5) 16-1 68 1 2. Colton (2) 19-1 60 2 3. Mossyrock 17-3 53 3 4. Oakesdale 17-2 49 4 5. Mount Vernon Christian 18-3 46 6 6. Moses Lake Christian Academy 18-2 38 5 7. Inchelium 15-2 20 7 (tie) Yakama Tribal 17-3 20 8 9. Sunnyside Christian 16-4 19 10 10. Waterville-Mansfield 17-4 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Lummi 3. Willapa Valley 2. Wellpinit 1.