March 5, 2023 GMT
Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 58, Forest City 57
Palmerton 68, Notre Dame - Green Pond 55
Parkland 57, Bethlehem Liberty 43
Scranton 69, Williamsport 64
State College 73, Erie 41
Westmont Hilltop 61, Tyrone 46
PIAA Class 6A District I=
Championship=
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 59, Spring-Ford 54
PIAA Class 5A District I=
Championship=
Radnor 61, Unionville 36
PIAA Class 4A District II=
Championship=
Scranton Prep 51, Valley View 43
PIAA Class 2A District II=
Championship=
Scranton Holy Cross 61, Blue Ridge 26
WPIAL Class 6A=
Championship=
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 61, New Castle 52
WPIAL Class 2A=
Championship=
Aliquippa 52, Northgate 40
___
