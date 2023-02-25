AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

CHSAA Playoffs=

Districts=

Brush 49, Strasburg 39

Fowler 51, Hoehne 34

Highland 67, Platte Valley 61

Peyton 53, Thomas MacLaren 35

Sierra Grande 66, Sangre De Cristo 34

Wiggins 66, Holyoke 55

Second Round=

Class 6A=

Denver East 80, Eaglecrest 65

Mountain Valley 69, Ralston Valley 35

Smoky Hill 77, FMHS 59

Class 5A=

Mead 69, Ponderosa 57

Mesa Ridge 79, Silver Creek 50

Pueblo South 62, Vista PEAK 51

Class 4A=

Alamosa 64, Peak to Peak 48

Colorado Academy 62, Severance 61

Holy Family 80, Kent Denver 53

Lutheran 63, D’Evelyn 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

