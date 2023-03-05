AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Cle. St. Ignatius 52, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 50, OT

Garfield Hts. 52, Cle. Hts. 42

Region 2=

Akr. Hoban 58, Macedonia Nordonia 44

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Lyndhurst Brush 43

Lakewood St. Edward 67, Medina 60

Stow-Munroe Falls 38, Massillon Jackson 37

Region 3=

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54, Delaware Hayes 39

Newark 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 48

Pickerington Cent. 55, Hilliard Bradley 43

Westerville S. 62, Dublin Jerome 60

Region 4=

Centerville 63, Cin. Anderson 39

Cin. Elder 53, Kettering Fairmont 44

Cin. Princeton 57, Cin. Moeller 36

Fairfield 76, Huber Hts. Wayne 51

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Buchtel 70, Cle. VASJ 44

Cle. Glenville 58, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 48

Gates Mills Gilmour 74, Youngs. Ursuline 68

Youngs. Chaney High School 44, Canfield 36

Region 6=

Rocky River Lutheran W. 62, Akr. East 45

Rossford 48, Tol. Cent. Cath. 34

Sandusky 75, Lexington 67

ADVERTISEMENT

Van Wert 69, Defiance 43

Region 7=

Bishop Ready 61, Cols. Eastmoor 47

Bishop Watterson 62, Caledonia River Valley 54

Dresden Tri-Valley 60, New Concord John Glenn 37

Zanesville Maysville 71, E. Liverpool 52

Division III=

Region 10=

Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 49

Oregon Stritch 56, Huron 51

Ottawa-Glandorf 78, Spencerville 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.