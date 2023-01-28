GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airport 50, Midland Valley 43

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 62, Bridges 29

Beaufort 38, Battery Creek 33

Blacksburg 52, Greenville Technical Charter 31

Bluffton 41, Lucy G. Beckham 30

Camden 76, Darlington 42

Cane Bay 48, Wando 45

Carvers Bay 72, Johnsonville 16

Catawba Ridge 69, South Pointe 60

Cathedral Academy 60, Andrew Jackson Academy 29

Chesterfield 66, Central 11

Crescent 60, Walhalla 54

Dorchester Academy 53, St. John’s Christian Academy 18

Dorman 64, Boiling Springs 21

Easley 34, Westside 23

Fort Dorchester 41, Ashley Ridge 29

Fountain Inn 50, Powdersville 38

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 34, W. Wyman King Academy 21

Greenville 46, Greenwood 43

Greer Middle College 47, Liberty 30

Hammond 42, Cardinal Newman 14

Hartsville 50, Myrtle Beach 27

Heathwood Hall 74, Laurence Manning Academy 33

Hilton Head Island 41, Colleton County 34

James F. Byrnes 66, Spartanburg 31

James Island 44, May River 17

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake View 66, Latta 59

Landrum 57, Chesnee 16

Lexington 77, Chapin 28

Loris 69, Dillon 43

Lower Richland 81, Brookland-Cayce 13

Manning 54, Aynor 26

Mauldin 60, T.L. Hanna 51

Military Magnet Academy 84, St. John’s 27

North Augusta 57, Aiken 37

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 59, Academic Magnet 16

Pickens 50, Berea 19

Ridge View 62, Lugoff-Elgin 29

South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind 47, Nc School For Deaf, N.C. 21

South Florence 61, Wilson 47

Southside 50, Wren 35

Spring Valley 47, Rock Hill 44

Westwood 52, A.C. Flora 43

Williston-Elko 45, Ridge Spring-Monetta 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/