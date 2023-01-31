AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 31, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 60, Neah-Kah-Nie 27

Bend 65, Ridgeview 59, OT

Catlin Gabel 61, Portland Adventist 45

Colton 53, Gervais 52

Corbett 68, Rainier 48

Damascus Christian 45, St. Stephens Academy 43

De La Salle 69, Riverdale 22

Eddyville 38, Mapleton 35

Knappa 56, Portland Christian 41

Mannahouse Christian 71, Vernonia 42

Mountain View 71, Summit 64

Nestucca 55, Faith Bible 51

Redmond 60, Caldera 41

Regis 69, Culver 31

Salem Academy 74, Delphian High School 50

Santiam 54, Kennedy 47

South Umpqua 51, Sutherlin 18

Willamina 60, Western Christian High School 56

Yamhill-Carlton 54, Warrenton 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

