Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 83, La Crosse Logan 41
Arcadia 61, Tomah 51
Ashwaubenon 46, Sheboygan South 29
Bay Port 55, Green Bay Southwest 45
Brookfield Central 46, Wauwatosa West 42
Brookfield East 51, Brookfield Central 18
Brookfield East 72, West Allis Nathan Hale 41
Brown Deer 64, South Milwaukee 42
Cashton 61, New Lisbon 35
Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Reedsville 55
Cedarburg 65, Whitefish Bay 53
Clintonville 55, Oconto Falls 44
Eau Claire North 59, Chippewa Falls 35
Edgar 66, Phillips 60
Elk Mound 80, Glenwood City 32
Florence 65, North Central, Mich. 48
Freedom 67, Luxemburg-Casco 20
Germantown 81, Wauwatosa East 62
Grantsburg 66, Siren 58
Green Bay Preble 50, Pulaski 32
Greendale 77, West Allis Central 67
Greenfield 47, Whitnall 41
Hartford Union 53, Slinger 36
Hillsboro 72, Necedah 20
Homestead 69, Port Washington 30
Kaukauna 86, Appleton East 76
Kenosha Christian Life 59, Heritage Christian 53
Kenosha Tremper 61, Racine Case 40
Lena 58, Oneida Nation 52
Little Chute 46, Waupaca 36
Menomonie 54, Eau Claire North 43
Mercer 46, Butternut 36
Milw. Bay View 48, Milwaukee Madison 41
Milwaukee DSHA 54, Hamilton 36
Milwaukee King 84, Milw. Washington 36
Mishicot 61, Hilbert 21
Mosinee 67, Rhinelander 56
New Auburn 51, Cornell 33
New London 63, Shawano 50
New Richmond 55, Menomonie 52
Northwood 41, Luck 30
Oak Creek 59, Franklin 53
Onalaska 65, Sparta 44
Oostburg 77, Sheboygan Area Luth. 48
Ozaukee 68, Kohler 66
Pacelli 41, Marathon 39
Pewaukee 76, Wisconsin Lutheran 47
Pius XI Catholic 52, New Berlin West 48, OT
Prairie Farm 75, Clayton 37
Sauk Prairie 67, River Valley 26
Sevastopol 44, Algoma 26
Seymour 74, Green Bay East 38
Shorewood 69, Milwaukee Lutheran 49
St. Mary Catholic 50, Howards Grove 37
Stratford 52, Northland Pines 23
Three Lakes 63, Elcho 25
Turtle Lake 59, Clear Lake 47
Union Grove 53, Badger 33
Unity 37, Webster 31
University Lake/Trinity 40, Faith Christian 38
West Bend East 67, West Bend West 37
West De Pere 52, Menasha 45
Westosha Central 60, Burlington 50
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 58, Laconia 54
Winter 92, Birchwood 58
Wrightstown 62, Marinette 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Green Bay West vs. Xavier, ccd.
Laona-Wabeno vs. Goodman/Pembine, ppd.
Marion vs. Wisconsin Valley Lutheran, ccd.
New Berlin Eisenhower vs. Cudahy, ccd.
Saint Thomas Aquinas vs. Coleman, ccd.
Superior vs. St. Paul Johnson, Minn., ccd.
White Lake vs. Wausaukee, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/