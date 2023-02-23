AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 23, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belleville 59, Abundant Life 54

NJSIAA Tournament=

First Round=

North Jersey, Non-Public A=

Bergen Catholic 76, Dwight-Englewood 46

DePaul Catholic 67, Oratory Catholic 60

Hudson Catholic 67, Paramus Catholic 39

Seton Hall Prep 54, Pope John XXIII 45

St. Joseph-Montvale 71, Montclair Kimberley 36

St. Peter’s Prep 82, Newark Academy 24

North Jersey, Non-Public B=

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 79, Pioneer Academy 43

Morris Catholic 82, Morristown-Beard 41

Roselle Catholic 101, Koinonia Academy 25

Timothy Christian 82, Eastern Christian 59

South Jersey, Non-Public A=

Paul VI 90, Donovan Catholic 32

Red Bank Catholic 65, Notre Dame 61

Rutgers Prep 74, Christian Brothers 58

St. Joseph-Metuchen 74, Pingry 61

Union Catholic 69, St. John Vianney 51

South Jersey, Non-Public B=

Doane Academy 63, Calvary Christian 36

Gloucester Catholic 47, Princeton Day 45

Holy Cross Prep 60, Wildwood Catholic 46

St. Joseph-Hammonton 85, Moorestown Friends 45

Trenton Catholic 49, Holy Spirit 48

Quarterfinal=

Central Jersey, Group 1=

Eagle Academy 51, South Hunterdon 39

Keyport 78, Brearley 71

Point Pleasant Beach 58, Manville 46

Shore Regional 58, Florence 43

Central Jersey, Group 3=

Colts Neck 49, Brick Memorial 39

Ewing 64, Ocean Township 47

    • Nottingham 80, Matawan 55

    Robbinsville 54, Hamilton West 48

    North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1=

    Cresskill 53, Kittatinny 28

    Park Ridge 47, Emerson 35

    Paterson Charter 67, Kinnelon 43

    West Caldwell Tech 69, Hasbrouck Heights 54

    North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3=

    Pascack Valley 53, Wayne Valley 45

    Ramapo 88, Old Tappan 48

    River Dell 66, Demarest 46

    Teaneck 75, Northern Highlands 67

    North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1=

    American History 73, Cedar Grove 47

    Hoboken 52, Shabazz 38

    Newark Tech 70, Ridgefield 56

    Weehawken 60, Wood-Ridge 47

    North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3=

    Colonia 60, Chatham 51

    Payne Tech 69, West Morris 59

    Snyder 56, Mendham 53

    South Plainfield 55, Summit 51

    South Jersey, Group 1=

    Burlington City 65, Salem 57

    Pitman 51, Paulsboro 37

    Wildwood 44, Palmyra 39

    Woodbury 61, Penns Grove 57

    South Jersey, Group 3=

    Absegami 49, Westampton Tech 44

    Mainland Regional 55, Delsea 37

    Moorestown 52, Hammonton 40

    Ocean City 73, Clearview Regional 50

