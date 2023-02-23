Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belleville 59, Abundant Life 54
NJSIAA Tournament=
First Round=
North Jersey, Non-Public A=
Bergen Catholic 76, Dwight-Englewood 46
DePaul Catholic 67, Oratory Catholic 60
Hudson Catholic 67, Paramus Catholic 39
Seton Hall Prep 54, Pope John XXIII 45
St. Joseph-Montvale 71, Montclair Kimberley 36
St. Peter’s Prep 82, Newark Academy 24
North Jersey, Non-Public B=
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 79, Pioneer Academy 43
Morris Catholic 82, Morristown-Beard 41
Roselle Catholic 101, Koinonia Academy 25
Timothy Christian 82, Eastern Christian 59
South Jersey, Non-Public A=
Paul VI 90, Donovan Catholic 32
Red Bank Catholic 65, Notre Dame 61
Rutgers Prep 74, Christian Brothers 58
St. Joseph-Metuchen 74, Pingry 61
Union Catholic 69, St. John Vianney 51
South Jersey, Non-Public B=
Doane Academy 63, Calvary Christian 36
Gloucester Catholic 47, Princeton Day 45
Holy Cross Prep 60, Wildwood Catholic 46
St. Joseph-Hammonton 85, Moorestown Friends 45
Trenton Catholic 49, Holy Spirit 48
Quarterfinal=
Central Jersey, Group 1=
Eagle Academy 51, South Hunterdon 39
Keyport 78, Brearley 71
Point Pleasant Beach 58, Manville 46
Shore Regional 58, Florence 43
Central Jersey, Group 3=
Colts Neck 49, Brick Memorial 39
Ewing 64, Ocean Township 47
Nottingham 80, Matawan 55
Robbinsville 54, Hamilton West 48
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1=
Cresskill 53, Kittatinny 28
Park Ridge 47, Emerson 35
Paterson Charter 67, Kinnelon 43
West Caldwell Tech 69, Hasbrouck Heights 54
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3=
Pascack Valley 53, Wayne Valley 45
Ramapo 88, Old Tappan 48
River Dell 66, Demarest 46
Teaneck 75, Northern Highlands 67
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1=
American History 73, Cedar Grove 47
Hoboken 52, Shabazz 38
Newark Tech 70, Ridgefield 56
Weehawken 60, Wood-Ridge 47
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3=
Colonia 60, Chatham 51
Payne Tech 69, West Morris 59
Snyder 56, Mendham 53
South Plainfield 55, Summit 51
South Jersey, Group 1=
Burlington City 65, Salem 57
Pitman 51, Paulsboro 37
Wildwood 44, Palmyra 39
Woodbury 61, Penns Grove 57
South Jersey, Group 3=
Absegami 49, Westampton Tech 44
Mainland Regional 55, Delsea 37
Moorestown 52, Hammonton 40
Ocean City 73, Clearview Regional 50
