Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 31, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora Central Catholic 62, Mooseheart 48

Bloomington Christian 72, Lowpoint-Washburn 43

Blue Island Eisenhower 86, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 54

Bowen 55, Tilden 43

Chicago (Christ the King) def. Chicago CICS-Ellison, forfeit

Chicago Academy 58, Juarez 29

Chicago Little Village 70, Chicago (Alcott) 48

Dunbar 52, Chicago King 32

Durand 67, Alden-Hebron 59

Epic Academy Charter 46, Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 43

Epic Academy Charter 46, Hancock 43

Fenger 54, Collins Academy 36

Griggsville-Perry 57, Mendon Unity 42

Hope Academy 80, Cristo Rey 22

Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 39, (Chicago ) Wolcott 30

Julian 43, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 35

Lena-Winslow 48, Warren 34

Lockport 58, Joliet Central 28

Macomb 61, Warsaw West Hancock 53

Mt. Carmel 73, Grayville 44

Naperville North 52, DeKalb 46

Normal Calvary 69, Decatur Christian 21

Oak Lawn Community 71, Chicago (Jones) 47

Oak Lawn Richards 68, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 50

Pleasant Plains 62, Riverton 34

Quad Cities 77, Tri-State Christian 64

Reed-Custer 60, El Paso-Gridley 56

Rushville-Industry 65, Barry (Western) 47

Senn 72, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 50

Serena 72, DePue 22

St. Anne 105, Cullom Tri-Point 16

Thornton Fractional North 64, Tinley Park 52

United Township High School 81, Dunlap 54

Von Steuben 81, Woodlawn 33

Wells 68, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 56

