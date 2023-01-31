Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora Central Catholic 62, Mooseheart 48
Bloomington Christian 72, Lowpoint-Washburn 43
Blue Island Eisenhower 86, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 54
Bowen 55, Tilden 43
Chicago (Christ the King) def. Chicago CICS-Ellison, forfeit
Chicago Academy 58, Juarez 29
Chicago Little Village 70, Chicago (Alcott) 48
Dunbar 52, Chicago King 32
Durand 67, Alden-Hebron 59
Epic Academy Charter 46, Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 43
Epic Academy Charter 46, Hancock 43
Fenger 54, Collins Academy 36
Griggsville-Perry 57, Mendon Unity 42
Hope Academy 80, Cristo Rey 22
Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 39, (Chicago ) Wolcott 30
Julian 43, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 35
Lena-Winslow 48, Warren 34
Lockport 58, Joliet Central 28
Macomb 61, Warsaw West Hancock 53
Mt. Carmel 73, Grayville 44
Naperville North 52, DeKalb 46
Normal Calvary 69, Decatur Christian 21
Oak Lawn Community 71, Chicago (Jones) 47
Oak Lawn Richards 68, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 50
Pleasant Plains 62, Riverton 34
Quad Cities 77, Tri-State Christian 64
Reed-Custer 60, El Paso-Gridley 56
Rushville-Industry 65, Barry (Western) 47
Senn 72, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 50
Serena 72, DePue 22
St. Anne 105, Cullom Tri-Point 16
Thornton Fractional North 64, Tinley Park 52
United Township High School 81, Dunlap 54
Von Steuben 81, Woodlawn 33
Wells 68, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 56
