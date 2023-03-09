March 10, 2023 GMT
Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
MHSA State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Class AA=
Billings Skyview 44, Missoula Big Sky 37
Billings West 52, Missoula Sentinel 26
Kalispell Flathead 48, Bozeman 37
Missoula Hellgate 64, Gallatin 52
Class A=
Billings Central 71, Hamilton 49
Hardin 70, Dillon 57
Havre 73, Browning 53
Laurel 47, Frenchtown 44
Class B=
Big Timber 43, Missoula Loyola 34
Bigfork 52, Baker 38
Huntley Project 70, Wolf Point 28
Malta 45, Columbus 38
Class C=
Loser Out=
Chinook 76, Roberts 61
Plentywood 63, Carter County 23
Semifinal=
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 52, Manhattan Christian 25
Twin Bridges 44, Roy-Winifred 42
___
