Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 10, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSA State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Class AA=

Billings Skyview 44, Missoula Big Sky 37

Billings West 52, Missoula Sentinel 26

Kalispell Flathead 48, Bozeman 37

Missoula Hellgate 64, Gallatin 52

Class A=

Billings Central 71, Hamilton 49

Hardin 70, Dillon 57

Havre 73, Browning 53

Laurel 47, Frenchtown 44

Class B=

Big Timber 43, Missoula Loyola 34

Bigfork 52, Baker 38

Huntley Project 70, Wolf Point 28

Malta 45, Columbus 38

Class C=

Loser Out=

Chinook 76, Roberts 61

Plentywood 63, Carter County 23

Semifinal=

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 52, Manhattan Christian 25

Twin Bridges 44, Roy-Winifred 42

