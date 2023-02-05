Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brandon Valley 45, Rapid City Stevens 32
Brookings 59, Douglas 27
Dell Rapids 53, Webster 29
Dell Rapids St. Mary 82, Mitchell Christian 12
Elk Point-Jefferson 52, Aberdeen Roncalli 35
Lower Brule 66, North Central Co-Op 43
Lyman 71, Herreid/Selby Area 54
Mitchell 56, Spearfish 52
New Underwood 47, White River 39
Newell 49, Lead-Deadwood 22
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Rapid City Central 31
Tri-Valley 63, Redfield 53
Warner 68, Waverly-South Shore 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/