Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brandon Valley 45, Rapid City Stevens 32

Brookings 59, Douglas 27

Dell Rapids 53, Webster 29

Dell Rapids St. Mary 82, Mitchell Christian 12

Elk Point-Jefferson 52, Aberdeen Roncalli 35

Lower Brule 66, North Central Co-Op 43

Lyman 71, Herreid/Selby Area 54

Mitchell 56, Spearfish 52

New Underwood 47, White River 39

Newell 49, Lead-Deadwood 22

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Rapid City Central 31

Tri-Valley 63, Redfield 53

Warner 68, Waverly-South Shore 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

