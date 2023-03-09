Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
MHSAA District Playoffs=
Division 1=
Allen Park 57, Taylor 54
Ann Arbor Huron 48, Ypsilanti Lincoln 39
Ann Arbor Pioneer 53, Saline 47
Ann Arbor Skyline 63, Dexter 42
Battle Creek Central 62, Richland Gull Lake 47
Battle Creek Harper Creek 45, Battle Creek Lakeview 44
Bedford 56, Gibraltar Carlson 49
Belleville 63, Livonia Churchill 28
Birmingham Brother Rice 52, Birmingham Seaholm 34
Brownstown Woodhaven 66, Trenton 30
Byron Center 39, East Grand Rapids 33
Canton 76, Salem 30
Clarkston 57, Waterford Kettering 27
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 52, Fraser 45
Davison 100, Flint Kearsley 51
Dearborn 73, Dearborn Edsel Ford 29
Detroit Ford 56, Farmington 41
Detroit King 71, Detroit Cass Tech 59
Detroit U-D Jesuit 77, Berkley 23
Detroit Western Intl 58, River Rouge 55
East Kentwood 75, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 58
East Lansing 48, DeWitt 43
Fenton 56, Howell 49
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 84, Flint Southwestern 67
Franklin LIVONIA MI 61, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 36
Grand Blanc 64, Oxford 48
Grand Rapids Northview 69, Greenville 40
Grosse Pointe South 49, Roseville 45
Hamtramck 72, Warren Cousino HS 40
Harper Woods 62, Grosse Pointe North 55
Hartland 45, Holly 43
Holt 63, Okemos 61
Hudsonville 59, Jenison 48
Kalamazoo Central 61, St. Joseph 56
L’Anse Creuse 85, Sterling Heights 55
Lansing Waverly 78, Grand Ledge 50
Lincoln Park 48, Wyandotte Roosevelt 37
Macomb Dakota 62, Port Huron 46
Mason 62, Lansing Everett 56
Mattawan 55, Portage Central 48
Midland Dow 60, Bay City Central 52
Milford 48, White Lake Lakeland 45
Mount Pleasant 59, Bay City Western 47
Muskegon 72, Grand Rapids Union 34
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 59, Coopersville 55, OT
North Farmington 73, Southfield A&T 22
Northville 61, Detroit Catholic Central 59, OT
Oak Park 66, Detroit Renaissance 55
Petoskey 69, Traverse City West 54
Port Huron Northern 75, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 62
Rochester Adams 50, Lake Orion 42
Rockford 49, Lowell 47
Romulus 56, Westland John Glenn 53
Saginaw Heritage 60, Saginaw Arthur Hill 53
St. Mary’s Prep 57, West Bloomfield 47
Sterling Heights Stevenson 61, Troy Athens 60
Traverse City Central 78, Marquette 75, 2OT
Troy 66, Utica 51
Utica Eisenhower 57, Romeo 49
Walled Lake Central 53, Walled Lake Western 43
Warren De La Salle 68, Warren Woods Tower 52
Waterford Mott 59, Auburn Hills Avondale 47
Zeeland West 75, Grandville 69, 2OT
Division 2=
Adrian 54, Onsted 50
Allegan 57, Hopkins 46
Alma 60, Howard City Tri-County 43
Armada 60, St. Clair 55
Benton Harbor 65, Buchanan 40
Birch Run 76, Caro 70
Boyne City 74, Kalkaska 49
Bridgeport 38, Frankenmuth 37
Cadillac 49, Reed City 22
Carrollton 63, Garber 52
Charlotte 40, Lansing Eastern 35
Chelsea 73, Haslett 55
Corunna 71, Chesaning 57
Croswell-Lexington 50, Yale 49
Dearborn Advanced Technology 61, Detroit Voyageur 34
Dearborn Divine Child 63, Taylor Prep 15
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 54, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 44
Detroit Cody 70, DCP-Northwestern 52
Detroit Denby 72, Detroit East English 48
Detroit Old Redford 70, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 46
Dundee 57, Airport 50
Escanaba 45, Gladstone 35
Ferndale 98, Ferndale University 46
Flat Rock 60, Riverview 41
Flint Hamady 85, Mount Morris 37
Flint Powers 75, Lake Fenton 58
Fremont 54, Grant 49
Fruitport 77, Whitehall 69, OT
Goodrich 71, Durand 60
Grand Rapids Christian 66, Forest Hills Eastern 60
Grand Rapids South Christian 69, Hastings 25
Grayling 58, Cheboygan 48
Hamilton 48, South Haven 33
Hart 62, Big Rapids 59
Hudsonville Unity Christian 57, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 55
Ida 60, Milan 45
Imlay City 54, Almont 46
Ionia 53, Portland 43
Kingsford 55, Negaunee 45
Lansing Catholic 54, Olivet 42
Livonia Clarenceville 72, Canton Prep 33
Macomb Lutheran North 48, Detroit Country Day 45
Marshall 82, Three Rivers 67
Midland Bullock Creek 49, Clare 25
Niles 62, Berrien Springs 47
Notre Dame Prep 58, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 45
Otsego 65, Wayland Union 54
Parchment 65, Vicksburg 49
Redford Union 69, Westfield 52
Richmond 75, Marine City 33
Sparta 61, Grand Rapids West Catholic 49
Spring Lake 74, Oakridge High School 39
Standish-Sterling Central 57, Gladwin 33
Summit Academy North 67, Grosse Ile 25
Tecumseh 54, Adrian Madison 40
Warren Lincoln 62, Warren Fitzgerald 56
Warren Michigan Collegiate 70, Center Line 30
Williamston 60, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 46
Wyoming Godwin Heights 83, Wyoming Lee 80
Division 3=
Allen Park Cabrini 72, Dearborn Riverside Academy-West 54
Beal City 76, Farwell 25
Blanchard Montabella 50, Ithaca 38
Bradford 76, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 56
Brooklyn Columbia Central 65, Manchester 60
Brown City 66, Genesee 37
Carson City-Crystal 47, St. Louis 17
Cass City 54, Bad Axe 45
Centreville 67, Reading 46
Clinton 63, Hudson 46
Detroit Loyola 74, Detroit Jalen Rose 46
Ecorse 74, Detroit Community 28
Elk Rapids 53, Charlevoix 38
Evart 72, Roscommon 42
Flint Beecher 63, Flint International 25
Gabriel Richard Catholic 57, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 44
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 63, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 39
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 83, Vermontville Maple Valley 36
Grandville Calvin Christian 74, Fennville 20
Hanover-Horton 73, Concord 69, 4OT
Hartford 52, Decatur 48
Ishpeming 66, Gwinn 35
Jonesville 51, Jackson Lumen Christi 36
Kalamazoo Hackett 44, Kalamazoo Christian 35
Kent City 55, Holton 35
Laingsburg 74, Bath 50
Lawton 74, Bloomingdale 40
Leslie 84, Potterville 79
Lincoln-Alcona 62, Johannesburg-Lewiston 41
Madison Heights 61, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 36
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 70, Pontiac A&T 43
Maple City Glen Lake 67, Manton 19
McBain 56, Houghton Lake 31
Memphis 47, Capac 32
Menominee 74, Bark River-Harris 43
Michigan Center 39, East Jackson 36
Millington 69, Vassar 40
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 52, Erie-Mason 43
Napoleon 60, Grass Lake 37
New Haven 76, Clinton Township Clintondale 47
Niles Brandywine 47, Bridgman 14
North Muskegon 68, Ravenna 43
Ovid-Elsie 63, Perry 52
Pewamo-Westphalia 90, Grand Rapids Wellspring 46
Plymouth Christian 58, Ann Arbor Greenhills 55
Reese 72, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 55
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 63, Clawson 44
Saginaw Nouvel 57, Hemlock 41
Sandusky 50, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 46
Sanford-Meridian 57, Beaverton 42
Schoolcraft 62, Comstock 39
Shelby 54, Mason County Central 51
St. Ignace 72, Harbor Springs 67
Stockbridge 63, Dansville 51
Tawas 80, Whittemore-Prescott 60
Traverse City St. Francis 74, Benzie Central 37
Union City 60, Bronson 38
Watervliet 59, Cassopolis 37
Westwood 53, Calumet 35
White Cloud 65, Hesperia 33
Division 4=
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 71, Merritt Academy 25
Baldwin 70, Mason County Eastern 33
Bellaire 59, Ellsworth 55
Bellevue 72, Calhoun Christian 31
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 50, Michigan Math and Science 27
Breckenridge 58, Vestaburg 34
Burton Genesee Christian 62, Webberville 39
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 49, Waterford Our Lady 24
Colon 79, Burr Oak 51
Crystal Falls Forest Park 40, Norway 37
Detroit Douglass 65, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 24
Detroit Public Safety 71, Lutheran Westland 48
Dryden 75, Burton CenterPoint Christian 34
Eau Claire 70, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 54
Fowler 63, Portland St. Patrick 56
Frankfort 58, Brethren 50
Fruitport Calvary Christian 61, Muskegon Catholic Central 48
Gaylord St. Mary 72, Central Lake 59
Hillman 56, Hale 38
Hillsdale Academy 59, Camden-Frontier 33
Indian River-Inland Lakes 75, Wolverine 31
Jackson Christian 60, Pittsford 29
Kalamazoo Phoenix 69, Climax-Scotts 58
Kingston 60, Bay City All Saints 46
Lake Linden-Hubbell 71, Dollar Bay 48
Lansing Christian 69, Ashley 27
Lawrence 73, Covert 50
Lenawee Christian 81, Morenci 48
Marcellus 48, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 44
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 75, Austin Catholic 21
Mendon 59, Tekonsha 46
Mio-Au Sable 59, AuGres-Sims 21
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 56, Merrill 39
Munising 74, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 25
Muskegon Heights 69, Libertas Christian 14
North Adams-Jerome 50, Litchfield 41
North Central 70, Rock Mid Peninsula 19
Novi Christian 56, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 39
Onaway 55, Posen 54
Onekama 51, Bear Lake 31
Peck 56, Deckerville 41
Pentwater 74, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 21
Pickford 73, Brimley 60
Rapid River 58, Maplewood Baptist 45
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 60, Ontonagon 50
Rudyard 50, Cedarville 33
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 67, Akron-Fairgrove 55
Southfield Christian 69, Detroit Davis 40
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 48, Three Oaks River Valley 42
Stephenson 82, Carney-Nadeau 39
Summerfield 56, Academy Of Inkster 41
Taylor Trillium Academy 79, Ann Arbor Central Academy 69
Ubly 48, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 25
Wakefield-Marenisco 70, Bessemer 45
Watersmeet 77, North Dickinson 42
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 58, Martin 15
Zion Christian 58, GR Sacred Heart 49
Division 17=
Brighton 58, South Lyon East 51
