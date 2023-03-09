AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 9, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSAA District Playoffs=

Division 1=

Allen Park 57, Taylor 54

Ann Arbor Huron 48, Ypsilanti Lincoln 39

Ann Arbor Pioneer 53, Saline 47

Ann Arbor Skyline 63, Dexter 42

Battle Creek Central 62, Richland Gull Lake 47

Battle Creek Harper Creek 45, Battle Creek Lakeview 44

Bedford 56, Gibraltar Carlson 49

Belleville 63, Livonia Churchill 28

Birmingham Brother Rice 52, Birmingham Seaholm 34

Brownstown Woodhaven 66, Trenton 30

Byron Center 39, East Grand Rapids 33

Canton 76, Salem 30

Clarkston 57, Waterford Kettering 27

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 52, Fraser 45

Davison 100, Flint Kearsley 51

Dearborn 73, Dearborn Edsel Ford 29

Detroit Ford 56, Farmington 41

Detroit King 71, Detroit Cass Tech 59

Detroit U-D Jesuit 77, Berkley 23

Detroit Western Intl 58, River Rouge 55

East Kentwood 75, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 58

East Lansing 48, DeWitt 43

Fenton 56, Howell 49

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 84, Flint Southwestern 67

Franklin LIVONIA MI 61, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 36

Grand Blanc 64, Oxford 48

Grand Rapids Northview 69, Greenville 40

Grosse Pointe South 49, Roseville 45

Hamtramck 72, Warren Cousino HS 40

Harper Woods 62, Grosse Pointe North 55

Hartland 45, Holly 43

Holt 63, Okemos 61

Hudsonville 59, Jenison 48

    • Kalamazoo Central 61, St. Joseph 56

    L’Anse Creuse 85, Sterling Heights 55

    Lansing Waverly 78, Grand Ledge 50

    Lincoln Park 48, Wyandotte Roosevelt 37

    Macomb Dakota 62, Port Huron 46

    Mason 62, Lansing Everett 56

    Mattawan 55, Portage Central 48

    Midland Dow 60, Bay City Central 52

    Milford 48, White Lake Lakeland 45

    Mount Pleasant 59, Bay City Western 47

    Muskegon 72, Grand Rapids Union 34

    Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 59, Coopersville 55, OT

    North Farmington 73, Southfield A&T 22

    Northville 61, Detroit Catholic Central 59, OT

    Oak Park 66, Detroit Renaissance 55

    Petoskey 69, Traverse City West 54

    Port Huron Northern 75, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 62

    Rochester Adams 50, Lake Orion 42

    Rockford 49, Lowell 47

    Romulus 56, Westland John Glenn 53

    Saginaw Heritage 60, Saginaw Arthur Hill 53

    St. Mary’s Prep 57, West Bloomfield 47

    Sterling Heights Stevenson 61, Troy Athens 60

    Traverse City Central 78, Marquette 75, 2OT

    Troy 66, Utica 51

    Utica Eisenhower 57, Romeo 49

    Walled Lake Central 53, Walled Lake Western 43

    Warren De La Salle 68, Warren Woods Tower 52

    Waterford Mott 59, Auburn Hills Avondale 47

    Zeeland West 75, Grandville 69, 2OT

    Division 2=

    Adrian 54, Onsted 50

    Allegan 57, Hopkins 46

    Alma 60, Howard City Tri-County 43

    Armada 60, St. Clair 55

    Benton Harbor 65, Buchanan 40

    Birch Run 76, Caro 70

    Boyne City 74, Kalkaska 49

    Bridgeport 38, Frankenmuth 37

    Cadillac 49, Reed City 22

    Carrollton 63, Garber 52

    Charlotte 40, Lansing Eastern 35

    Chelsea 73, Haslett 55

    Corunna 71, Chesaning 57

    Croswell-Lexington 50, Yale 49

    Dearborn Advanced Technology 61, Detroit Voyageur 34

    Dearborn Divine Child 63, Taylor Prep 15

    Dearborn Heights Robichaud 54, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 44

    Detroit Cody 70, DCP-Northwestern 52

    Detroit Denby 72, Detroit East English 48

    Detroit Old Redford 70, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 46

    Dundee 57, Airport 50

    Escanaba 45, Gladstone 35

    Ferndale 98, Ferndale University 46

    Flat Rock 60, Riverview 41

    Flint Hamady 85, Mount Morris 37

    Flint Powers 75, Lake Fenton 58

    Fremont 54, Grant 49

    Fruitport 77, Whitehall 69, OT

    Goodrich 71, Durand 60

    Grand Rapids Christian 66, Forest Hills Eastern 60

    Grand Rapids South Christian 69, Hastings 25

    Grayling 58, Cheboygan 48

    Hamilton 48, South Haven 33

    Hart 62, Big Rapids 59

    Hudsonville Unity Christian 57, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 55

    Ida 60, Milan 45

    Imlay City 54, Almont 46

    Ionia 53, Portland 43

    Kingsford 55, Negaunee 45

    Lansing Catholic 54, Olivet 42

    Livonia Clarenceville 72, Canton Prep 33

    Macomb Lutheran North 48, Detroit Country Day 45

    Marshall 82, Three Rivers 67

    Midland Bullock Creek 49, Clare 25

    Niles 62, Berrien Springs 47

    Notre Dame Prep 58, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 45

    Otsego 65, Wayland Union 54

    Parchment 65, Vicksburg 49

    Redford Union 69, Westfield 52

    Richmond 75, Marine City 33

    Sparta 61, Grand Rapids West Catholic 49

    Spring Lake 74, Oakridge High School 39

    Standish-Sterling Central 57, Gladwin 33

    Summit Academy North 67, Grosse Ile 25

    Tecumseh 54, Adrian Madison 40

    Warren Lincoln 62, Warren Fitzgerald 56

    Warren Michigan Collegiate 70, Center Line 30

    Williamston 60, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 46

    Wyoming Godwin Heights 83, Wyoming Lee 80

    Division 3=

    Allen Park Cabrini 72, Dearborn Riverside Academy-West 54

    Beal City 76, Farwell 25

    Blanchard Montabella 50, Ithaca 38

    Bradford 76, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 56

    Brooklyn Columbia Central 65, Manchester 60

    Brown City 66, Genesee 37

    Carson City-Crystal 47, St. Louis 17

    Cass City 54, Bad Axe 45

    Centreville 67, Reading 46

    Clinton 63, Hudson 46

    Detroit Loyola 74, Detroit Jalen Rose 46

    Ecorse 74, Detroit Community 28

    Elk Rapids 53, Charlevoix 38

    Evart 72, Roscommon 42

    Flint Beecher 63, Flint International 25

    Gabriel Richard Catholic 57, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 44

    Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 63, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 39

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 83, Vermontville Maple Valley 36

    Grandville Calvin Christian 74, Fennville 20

    Hanover-Horton 73, Concord 69, 4OT

    Hartford 52, Decatur 48

    Ishpeming 66, Gwinn 35

    Jonesville 51, Jackson Lumen Christi 36

    Kalamazoo Hackett 44, Kalamazoo Christian 35

    Kent City 55, Holton 35

    Laingsburg 74, Bath 50

    Lawton 74, Bloomingdale 40

    Leslie 84, Potterville 79

    Lincoln-Alcona 62, Johannesburg-Lewiston 41

    Madison Heights 61, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 36

    Madison Heights Bishop Foley 70, Pontiac A&T 43

    Maple City Glen Lake 67, Manton 19

    McBain 56, Houghton Lake 31

    Memphis 47, Capac 32

    Menominee 74, Bark River-Harris 43

    Michigan Center 39, East Jackson 36

    Millington 69, Vassar 40

    Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 52, Erie-Mason 43

    Napoleon 60, Grass Lake 37

    New Haven 76, Clinton Township Clintondale 47

    Niles Brandywine 47, Bridgman 14

    North Muskegon 68, Ravenna 43

    Ovid-Elsie 63, Perry 52

    Pewamo-Westphalia 90, Grand Rapids Wellspring 46

    Plymouth Christian 58, Ann Arbor Greenhills 55

    Reese 72, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 55

    Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 63, Clawson 44

    Saginaw Nouvel 57, Hemlock 41

    Sandusky 50, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 46

    Sanford-Meridian 57, Beaverton 42

    Schoolcraft 62, Comstock 39

    Shelby 54, Mason County Central 51

    St. Ignace 72, Harbor Springs 67

    Stockbridge 63, Dansville 51

    Tawas 80, Whittemore-Prescott 60

    Traverse City St. Francis 74, Benzie Central 37

    Union City 60, Bronson 38

    Watervliet 59, Cassopolis 37

    Westwood 53, Calumet 35

    White Cloud 65, Hesperia 33

    Division 4=

    Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 71, Merritt Academy 25

    Baldwin 70, Mason County Eastern 33

    Bellaire 59, Ellsworth 55

    Bellevue 72, Calhoun Christian 31

    Bloomfield Hills Roeper 50, Michigan Math and Science 27

    Breckenridge 58, Vestaburg 34

    Burton Genesee Christian 62, Webberville 39

    Clarkston Everest Collegiate 49, Waterford Our Lady 24

    Colon 79, Burr Oak 51

    Crystal Falls Forest Park 40, Norway 37

    Detroit Douglass 65, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 24

    Detroit Public Safety 71, Lutheran Westland 48

    Dryden 75, Burton CenterPoint Christian 34

    Eau Claire 70, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 54

    Fowler 63, Portland St. Patrick 56

    Frankfort 58, Brethren 50

    Fruitport Calvary Christian 61, Muskegon Catholic Central 48

    Gaylord St. Mary 72, Central Lake 59

    Hillman 56, Hale 38

    Hillsdale Academy 59, Camden-Frontier 33

    Indian River-Inland Lakes 75, Wolverine 31

    Jackson Christian 60, Pittsford 29

    Kalamazoo Phoenix 69, Climax-Scotts 58

    Kingston 60, Bay City All Saints 46

    Lake Linden-Hubbell 71, Dollar Bay 48

    Lansing Christian 69, Ashley 27

    Lawrence 73, Covert 50

    Lenawee Christian 81, Morenci 48

    Marcellus 48, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 44

    Marine City Cardinal Mooney 75, Austin Catholic 21

    Mendon 59, Tekonsha 46

    Mio-Au Sable 59, AuGres-Sims 21

    Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 56, Merrill 39

    Munising 74, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 25

    Muskegon Heights 69, Libertas Christian 14

    North Adams-Jerome 50, Litchfield 41

    North Central 70, Rock Mid Peninsula 19

    Novi Christian 56, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 39

    Onaway 55, Posen 54

    Onekama 51, Bear Lake 31

    Peck 56, Deckerville 41

    Pentwater 74, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 21

    Pickford 73, Brimley 60

    Rapid River 58, Maplewood Baptist 45

    Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 60, Ontonagon 50

    Rudyard 50, Cedarville 33

    Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 67, Akron-Fairgrove 55

    Southfield Christian 69, Detroit Davis 40

    St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 48, Three Oaks River Valley 42

    Stephenson 82, Carney-Nadeau 39

    Summerfield 56, Academy Of Inkster 41

    Taylor Trillium Academy 79, Ann Arbor Central Academy 69

    Ubly 48, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 25

    Wakefield-Marenisco 70, Bessemer 45

    Watersmeet 77, North Dickinson 42

    Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 58, Martin 15

    Zion Christian 58, GR Sacred Heart 49

    Division 17=

    Brighton 58, South Lyon East 51

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.