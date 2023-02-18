AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bluefield 70, Oak Hill 49

Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 52, Berkeley Springs 41

Brooke 58, Cameron 55

Calhoun County 59, Meadow Bridge 36

Calvary Baptist 52, Cross Lanes Christian 36

E. Liverpool, Ohio 72, Wheeling Central 71, OT

Hampshire 52, Frankfort 41

Hancock, Md. 69, Union Grant 65

Jefferson 82, Musselman 51

John Marshall 60, Weir 49

Lincoln 60, Preston 33

Linsly 83, Martinsburg 48

Nitro 60, Nicholas County 52

Princeton 84, Greenbrier East 81, OT

Scott 78, Sissonville 55

Spring Mills 65, Hedgesville 51

Trinity 85, Notre Dame 35

Victory Baptist 71, Greater Beckley Christian 56

Winfield 46, Poca 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Shady Spring vs. Logan, ccd.

Tucker County vs. Moorefield, ppd.

Westside vs. Independence, ppd. to Feb 24th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.