Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cape Henlopen 53, Milford 22
Delaware Military Academy 38, Concord 29
Delmarva Christian 60, Worcester Prep School, Md. 38
Dover 45, Sussex Technical 34
Early College 48, Lake Forest 38
Laurel 42, Indian River 39
Polytech 58, Sussex Central 16
Sanford 52, Tatnall 42
Smyrna 40, Caesar Rodney 39
St. Elizabeth 65, Charter School of Wilmington 59
St. Georges Tech 60, Newark Charter 22
Sussex Academy 44, Delmar 36
Tower Hill 40, St. Andrew’s 17
Woodbridge def. Seaford, forfeit
___
