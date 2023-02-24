AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 24, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Batesville 55, Shelbyville 49

Bloomington South 83, Northview 68

Caston 65, N. Miami 51

Clay City 50, Riverton Parke 36

Daleville 57, Eastbrook 43

Eastern (Greene) 49, Edgewood 46, OT

Edinburgh 95, Brown Co. 57

Evansville Harrison 80, Springs Valley 51

Franklin Central 48, Indpls Perry Meridian 35

Fremont 52, Bethany Christian 46

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 78, Ft. Wayne Northrop 61

Indpls Washington 68, Victory College Prep 67

Lawrence Central 86, Southport 63

Lawrenceburg 67, Oldenburg 21

Loogootee 83, N. Knox 20

Madison 41, Switzerland Co. 33

Muncie Burris 53, Blackford 43

N. White 43, Faith Christian 34

Owen Valley 86, Shakamak 69

Plymouth 52, New Prairie 41

Tipton 66, Lapel 33

White River Valley 59, Vincennes Rivet 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

