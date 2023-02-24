Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Batesville 55, Shelbyville 49
Bloomington South 83, Northview 68
Caston 65, N. Miami 51
Clay City 50, Riverton Parke 36
Daleville 57, Eastbrook 43
Eastern (Greene) 49, Edgewood 46, OT
Edinburgh 95, Brown Co. 57
Evansville Harrison 80, Springs Valley 51
Franklin Central 48, Indpls Perry Meridian 35
Fremont 52, Bethany Christian 46
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 78, Ft. Wayne Northrop 61
Indpls Washington 68, Victory College Prep 67
Lawrence Central 86, Southport 63
Lawrenceburg 67, Oldenburg 21
Loogootee 83, N. Knox 20
Madison 41, Switzerland Co. 33
Muncie Burris 53, Blackford 43
N. White 43, Faith Christian 34
Owen Valley 86, Shakamak 69
Plymouth 52, New Prairie 41
Tipton 66, Lapel 33
White River Valley 59, Vincennes Rivet 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/