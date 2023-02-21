AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltic 63, Tri-Valley 57

Belle Fourche def. Sundance, Wyo., forfeit

Beresford 54, Wagner 49

Bridgewater-Emery 58, Howard 48

Canton 58, Vermillion 54, OT

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 66, Little Wound 63

Colman-Egan 77, Flandreau Indian 60

Dell Rapids 74, Garretson 42

Elk Point-Jefferson 55, West Central 45

Faulkton 56, Miller 51

Flandreau 60, Deubrook 44

Gregory 70, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49

Harding County 63, Lemmon 42

Hill City 66, Custer 53

Irene-Wakonda 52, Bon Homme 48

Lennox, Calif. 67, Deuel 49

Lyman 63, Stanley County 51

Madison 57, Milbank 45

Mitchell Christian 48, Centerville 47

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 83, McCook Central/Montrose 42

Parkston 56, Corsica/Stickney 39

Platte-Geddes 63, Todd County 59

Rapid City Christian 101, Lead-Deadwood 40

Red Cloud 74, Bennett County 39

Spearfish 53, Rapid City Stevens 44

Timber Lake 52, Mobridge-Pollock 48

Tri-State, N.D. 63, Wilmot 51

Viborg-Hurley 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 60

Waubay/Summit 63, Leola/Frederick 34

Winner 61, Crow Creek Tribal School 42

___

