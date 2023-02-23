Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
CHSAA District Playoffs=
Burlington 61, Byers 54
Evangelical Christian Academy 61, Colorado Springs 44
Idalia 61, Hi-Plains 46
Limon 75, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 25
Lone Star 50, Arickaree High School 48
Otis 62, Flagler 27
Simla 61, Elbert 41
Springfield 60, Walsh 39
Stratton 75, Bethune 23
CHSAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 4A=
Alamosa 56, Basalt 37
Holy Family 44, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 41
Kent Denver 96, Delta 47
Lutheran 79, Jefferson Academy 44
Pueblo Central 94, Middle Park 47
Riverdale Ridge 86, DSST: Montview 72
Steamboat Springs 50, Manitou Springs 47
Class 5A=
Air Academy 57, Gateway 20
Dakota Ridge 53, Pueblo County 8
Frederick 73, Centaurus 45
Glenwood Springs 59, Green Mountain 45
Harrison 47, Montrose High School 32
Lewis-Palmer 82, Eagle Valley 71
Mead 75, Evergreen High School 31
Mesa Ridge 74, Adams City 50
Pueblo South 69, Denver North 28
Silver Creek 60, Northfield 51
Vista PEAK 52, Discovery Canyon 35
Class 6A=
Denver East 72, Arapahoe 47
Doherty 71, Grandview 59
Eaglecrest 75, ThunderRidge 56
FMHS 60, Fairview 58
Fountain-Fort Carson 69, Arvada West 62
Legacy 65, Douglas County 36
Mountain Vista 59, Bear Creek 49
Ralston Valley 55, Cherry Creek 52
Regis Jesuit 64, Pine Creek 48
Rock Canyon 61, Rangeview 27
Valor Christian 102, Monarch 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/