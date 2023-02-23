AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 23, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

CHSAA District Playoffs=

Burlington 61, Byers 54

Evangelical Christian Academy 61, Colorado Springs 44

Idalia 61, Hi-Plains 46

Limon 75, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 25

Lone Star 50, Arickaree High School 48

Otis 62, Flagler 27

Simla 61, Elbert 41

Springfield 60, Walsh 39

Stratton 75, Bethune 23

CHSAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 4A=

Alamosa 56, Basalt 37

Holy Family 44, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 41

Kent Denver 96, Delta 47

Lutheran 79, Jefferson Academy 44

Pueblo Central 94, Middle Park 47

Riverdale Ridge 86, DSST: Montview 72

Steamboat Springs 50, Manitou Springs 47

Class 5A=

Air Academy 57, Gateway 20

Dakota Ridge 53, Pueblo County 8

Frederick 73, Centaurus 45

Glenwood Springs 59, Green Mountain 45

Harrison 47, Montrose High School 32

Lewis-Palmer 82, Eagle Valley 71

Mead 75, Evergreen High School 31

Mesa Ridge 74, Adams City 50

Pueblo South 69, Denver North 28

Silver Creek 60, Northfield 51

Vista PEAK 52, Discovery Canyon 35

Class 6A=

Denver East 72, Arapahoe 47

Doherty 71, Grandview 59

Eaglecrest 75, ThunderRidge 56

FMHS 60, Fairview 58

Fountain-Fort Carson 69, Arvada West 62

Legacy 65, Douglas County 36

Mountain Vista 59, Bear Creek 49

Ralston Valley 55, Cherry Creek 52

Regis Jesuit 64, Pine Creek 48

Rock Canyon 61, Rangeview 27

Valor Christian 102, Monarch 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

