Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamo-Navajo 62, Vaughn 18

Albuquerque Academy 67, Del Norte 54

Artesia 54, Lovington 51

Capital 57, Los Lunas 55

Carlsbad 46, Roswell 43

Cleveland 50, Atrisco Heritage 48

Clovis Christian 55, Dora 53

Deming 68, Chaparral 32

Eunice 83, Hagerman 51

Gallup 84, Aztec 36

Highland 89, Grants 51

Hope Christian 46, Valley 43

Hot Springs 50, Cobre 40

Jal 51, Tatum 41

Kirtland Central 65, Bloomfield 39

Mountainair 58, Carrizozo 47

NMMI 45, Ruidoso 39

Rehoboth 58, Laguna-Acoma 42

Rio Grande 73, Albuquerque High 58

Shiprock 51, Miyamura 49, OT

Silver 60, Santa Teresa 35

St. Michael’s 63, Robertson 56

Valencia 54, St. Pius X 51

West Las Vegas 80, Santa Fe Prep 57

West Mesa 63, Piedra Vista 15

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

