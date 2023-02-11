Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamo-Navajo 62, Vaughn 18
Albuquerque Academy 67, Del Norte 54
Artesia 54, Lovington 51
Capital 57, Los Lunas 55
Carlsbad 46, Roswell 43
Cleveland 50, Atrisco Heritage 48
Clovis Christian 55, Dora 53
Deming 68, Chaparral 32
Eunice 83, Hagerman 51
Gallup 84, Aztec 36
Highland 89, Grants 51
Hope Christian 46, Valley 43
Hot Springs 50, Cobre 40
Jal 51, Tatum 41
Kirtland Central 65, Bloomfield 39
Mountainair 58, Carrizozo 47
NMMI 45, Ruidoso 39
Rehoboth 58, Laguna-Acoma 42
Rio Grande 73, Albuquerque High 58
Shiprock 51, Miyamura 49, OT
Silver 60, Santa Teresa 35
St. Michael’s 63, Robertson 56
Valencia 54, St. Pius X 51
West Las Vegas 80, Santa Fe Prep 57
West Mesa 63, Piedra Vista 15
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/