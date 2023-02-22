AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 71, Hortonville 69

Arrowhead 88, Marquette University 74

Auburndale 65, Loyal 30

Baraboo 64, Mauston 44

Elk Mound 53, Elmwood/Plum City 42

Green Bay West 51, Mishicot 46

Hurley 78, South Shore 70

Janesville Craig 79, Madison East 69

Kimberly 88, Appleton West 77

Lake Mills 74, Elkhorn Area 50

Lakeland 68, Ashland 35

Lakeside Lutheran 72, St. John’s NW Military Academy 58

Luck 64, Lake Holcombe 60

Madison Memorial 71, Sun Prairie 64

Middleton 76, Verona Area 70, OT

Muskego 65, Franklin 55

Neenah 75, Oshkosh West 62

Northwestern 62, Rice Lake 49

Oregon 77, Sauk Prairie 56

Pewaukee 99, Milwaukee Academy of Science 95, OT

Platteville 60, Richland Center 41

Shawano 65, Merrill 42

Sun Prairie West 82, Madison La Follette 72

Superior 74, Eau Claire North 56

Waukesha South 68, Menomonee Falls 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

