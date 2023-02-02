AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 2, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 61, Lewis-Palmer 45

Bear Creek 65, Ralston Valley 59

Columbine 72, Lakewood 54

D’Evelyn 102, Alameda 11

Dakota Ridge 85, Standley Lake 58

Denver South 69, Far Northeast 66

Eaglecrest 60, Arapahoe 59

Falcon 72, Mitchell 22

Golden 65, Pomona 53

Holy Family 80, Greeley Central 69

J.K. Mullen 76, Cherokee Trail 71

Lamar def. Atlas, forfeit

Lutheran 73, Cheyenne Mountain 69

Mead 70, Greeley West 52

Palmer Ridge 49, Discovery Canyon 38

Sidney, Neb. 78, Yuma 45

Smoky Hill 80, Overland 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.