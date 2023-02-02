Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Academy 61, Lewis-Palmer 45
Bear Creek 65, Ralston Valley 59
Columbine 72, Lakewood 54
D’Evelyn 102, Alameda 11
Dakota Ridge 85, Standley Lake 58
Denver South 69, Far Northeast 66
Eaglecrest 60, Arapahoe 59
Falcon 72, Mitchell 22
Golden 65, Pomona 53
Holy Family 80, Greeley Central 69
J.K. Mullen 76, Cherokee Trail 71
Lamar def. Atlas, forfeit
Lutheran 73, Cheyenne Mountain 69
Mead 70, Greeley West 52
Palmer Ridge 49, Discovery Canyon 38
Sidney, Neb. 78, Yuma 45
Smoky Hill 80, Overland 61
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/