Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 76, Warren JFK 40

Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 40

Bishop Ready 69, Day. Dunbar 53

Bryan 43, Celina 37

Caledonia River Valley 124, Toronto 28

Caledonia River Valley 204, Bidwell River Valley 203

Chardon NDCL 77, Ashtabula Lakeside 62

Cin. Anderson 56, Cin. Elder 50

Cin. Wyoming 41, Cin. St. Xavier 40

Cols. Horizon Science 77, Tol. Horizon Science 23

Cross Lanes Christian, W.Va. 35, Gorham Fayette 23

Findlay 51, Elida 27

Greenwich S. Cent. 42, Monroeville 36

Hilliard Bradley 70, Lima Sr. 52

Hilliard Davidson 61, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38

Lawrenceburg, Ind. 57, Cin. Mariemont 41

Lima Temple Christian 59, McComb 50

Loudonville 59, Crestline 57

Mantua Crestwood 81, Ashtabula St. John 51

Ohio Deaf 53, Jacksonville ISD, Ill. 37

Tiffin Columbian 58, Haviland Wayne Trace 56

Waterford 60, Crown City S. Gallia 47

Westerville Cent. 60, Newark 31

Chad Hodson Classic=

Frankfort Adena 60, Blanchester 52

___

