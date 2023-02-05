Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 76, Warren JFK 40
Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 40
Bishop Ready 69, Day. Dunbar 53
Bryan 43, Celina 37
Caledonia River Valley 124, Toronto 28
Caledonia River Valley 204, Bidwell River Valley 203
Chardon NDCL 77, Ashtabula Lakeside 62
Cin. Anderson 56, Cin. Elder 50
Cin. Wyoming 41, Cin. St. Xavier 40
Cols. Horizon Science 77, Tol. Horizon Science 23
Cross Lanes Christian, W.Va. 35, Gorham Fayette 23
Findlay 51, Elida 27
Greenwich S. Cent. 42, Monroeville 36
Hilliard Bradley 70, Lima Sr. 52
Hilliard Davidson 61, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38
Lawrenceburg, Ind. 57, Cin. Mariemont 41
Lima Temple Christian 59, McComb 50
Loudonville 59, Crestline 57
Mantua Crestwood 81, Ashtabula St. John 51
Ohio Deaf 53, Jacksonville ISD, Ill. 37
Tiffin Columbian 58, Haviland Wayne Trace 56
Waterford 60, Crown City S. Gallia 47
Westerville Cent. 60, Newark 31
Chad Hodson Classic=
Frankfort Adena 60, Blanchester 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/