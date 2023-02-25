Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Danville (First Baptist Christian) 52, Mississippi Valley 41
Moline 71, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39
IHSA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Class 1A=
Altamont 59, Nokomis 37
Bloomington Christian 62, St. Anne 41
Bluford Webber 52, Sesser-Valier 49
Camp Point Central 46, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 35
Casey-Westfield 52, Macon Meridian 46
Catlin (Salt Fork) 56, Champaign St. Thomas More 42
Chicago CICS-Ellison 65, Corliss 59
Chicago Marshall 62, Manley 57
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 58, Decatur St. Teresa 46
Effingham St. Anthony 40, Centralia Christ Our Rock 34
Elmwood 35, Oneida (ROWVA) 33
Gallatin County 37, Norris City (NCOE) 34
Hope Academy 73, Chicago (Austin) 57
Illini Bluffs 56, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 39
Lexington 48, LeRoy 38
Madison 59, Raymond Lincolnwood 40
Midland 60, St. Bede 46
Mounds Meridian 85, Goreville 72
Payson Seymour 42, Concord (Triopia) 39, OT
Pecatonica 76, Dakota 31
Peoria Christian 72, Princeville 62
Serena 49, Putnam County 46
South Beloit 51, Rockford Christian Life 22
Springfield Calvary 44, Jacksonville Routt 37
St. Francis de Sales 68, Richards 59
Tuscola 63, Arcola 46
Waterloo Gibault 71, Lovejoy 57
Wayne City 52, Okawville 42
Class 2A=
Alton Marquette 43, Pana 32
Bloomington Central Catholic 80, Maroa-Forsyth 54
Breese Central 51, Breese Mater Dei 37
Carterville 71, Vienna 53
Chicago (Clark) 64, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 33
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 72, Chicago CICS-Longwood 40
Chicago-University 73, Chicago King 51
DePaul College Prep 56, Latin 36
Fairbury Prairie Central 72, Monticello 38
Greenville 46, Roxana 26
Joliet Catholic 63, Julian 46
Kankakee (McNamara) 69, Seneca 56
Lawrenceville 51, Mt. Carmel 32
Massac County 55, Murphysboro 40
Montini 41, Lisle 39
Normal University 82, Williamsville 54
North Lawndale 65, Chicago (Christ the King) 63
Northridge Prep 61, Wheaton Academy 59, 2OT
Phillips 89, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 57
Pinckneyville 48, Columbia 45
Pleasant Plains 40, Petersburg PORTA 30
Pontiac 54, Peotone 39
Princeton 68, Stillman Valley 37
Quincy Notre Dame 63, Warsaw West Hancock 46
Rockridge 41, Sherrard 25
St. Joseph-Ogden 74, BHRA 51
Teutopolis 59, Robinson 40
Wells 64, Francis Parker 62
Class 3A=
Burlington Central 68, Wauconda 54
Carmel 45, St. Patrick 32
Centralia 56, Carbondale 39
Chicago Mt. Carmel 74, Bogan 48
De La Salle 65, Schurz 38
Decatur MacArthur 66, Mt. Zion 64
East St. Louis 76, Jacksonville 42
Fenwick 70, Payton 47
Grayslake Central 48, Lakes Community 38
Hyde Park 53, Nazareth 38
Lake Forest 34, Niles Notre Dame 28
Lemont 43, Tinley Park 41
Mahomet-Seymour 35, Lincoln 33
Metamora 60, East Peoria 44
Mount Vernon 54, Herrin 51
Normal West 62, Morton 53
Richwoods 64, Peoria Manual 56
Rock Island 55, Dunlap 44
Rockford Boylan 74, Prairie Ridge 65
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Springfield Southeast 32
Simeon 70, Englewood STEM 33
St. Ignatius 69, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 35
St. Laurence 49, Lindblom 48
St. Viator 62, Deerfield 58
Sterling 74, Ottawa 56
Thornton Fractional North 49, Kankakee 48
Triad 42, Jerseyville Jersey 25
Class 4A=
Barrington 54, Fremd 49
Bolingbrook 50, Waubonsie Valley 36
Brother Rice 64, Andrew 48
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 66, Marist 54
Downers North 73, Proviso East 62
Geneva 43, Glenbard West 42
Glenbrook North 66, Taft 49
Glenbrook South 47, Evanston Township 43
Hampshire 53, DeKalb 50, 2OT
Hinsdale Central 52, Riverside-Brookfield 39
Joliet West 71, Romeoville 54
Kenwood 79, Oak Lawn Community 56
Lake Park 66, Willowbrook 45
Libertyville 67, Warren 55
Lincoln-Way East 50, Naperville Neuqua Valley 48
Lisle (Benet Academy) 68, Bartlett 32
Lyons 49, Curie 46
New Trier 68, Niles North 42
Normal Community 61, Yorkville 45
O’Fallon 52, Belleville East 50
Oswego East 56, Aurora (West Aurora) 43
Prospect 47, Palatine 44
Quincy 53, Collinsville 47
Rockford Auburn 48, Rockford Guilford 39
Rolling Meadows 52, Loyola 44
St. Charles East 59, Dundee-Crown 53
St. Rita 71, Homewood-Flossmoor 41
Stevenson 50, Hersey 36
Wheaton Warrenville South 45, Naperville North 30
Whitney Young 69, Lincoln Park 63
Regional Semifinal=
Class 1A=
Scales Mound 52, Warren 49
Sterling Newman 50, Lena-Winslow 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/