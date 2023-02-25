AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Danville (First Baptist Christian) 52, Mississippi Valley 41

Moline 71, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39

IHSA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Class 1A=

Altamont 59, Nokomis 37

Bloomington Christian 62, St. Anne 41

Bluford Webber 52, Sesser-Valier 49

Camp Point Central 46, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 35

Casey-Westfield 52, Macon Meridian 46

Catlin (Salt Fork) 56, Champaign St. Thomas More 42

Chicago CICS-Ellison 65, Corliss 59

Chicago Marshall 62, Manley 57

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 58, Decatur St. Teresa 46

Effingham St. Anthony 40, Centralia Christ Our Rock 34

Elmwood 35, Oneida (ROWVA) 33

Gallatin County 37, Norris City (NCOE) 34

Hope Academy 73, Chicago (Austin) 57

Illini Bluffs 56, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 39

Lexington 48, LeRoy 38

Madison 59, Raymond Lincolnwood 40

Midland 60, St. Bede 46

Mounds Meridian 85, Goreville 72

Payson Seymour 42, Concord (Triopia) 39, OT

Pecatonica 76, Dakota 31

Peoria Christian 72, Princeville 62

Serena 49, Putnam County 46

South Beloit 51, Rockford Christian Life 22

Springfield Calvary 44, Jacksonville Routt 37

St. Francis de Sales 68, Richards 59

Tuscola 63, Arcola 46

Waterloo Gibault 71, Lovejoy 57

Wayne City 52, Okawville 42

Class 2A=

Alton Marquette 43, Pana 32

Bloomington Central Catholic 80, Maroa-Forsyth 54

    • Breese Central 51, Breese Mater Dei 37

    Carterville 71, Vienna 53

    Chicago (Clark) 64, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 33

    Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 72, Chicago CICS-Longwood 40

    Chicago-University 73, Chicago King 51

    DePaul College Prep 56, Latin 36

    Fairbury Prairie Central 72, Monticello 38

    Greenville 46, Roxana 26

    Joliet Catholic 63, Julian 46

    Kankakee (McNamara) 69, Seneca 56

    Lawrenceville 51, Mt. Carmel 32

    Massac County 55, Murphysboro 40

    Montini 41, Lisle 39

    Normal University 82, Williamsville 54

    North Lawndale 65, Chicago (Christ the King) 63

    Northridge Prep 61, Wheaton Academy 59, 2OT

    Phillips 89, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 57

    Pinckneyville 48, Columbia 45

    Pleasant Plains 40, Petersburg PORTA 30

    Pontiac 54, Peotone 39

    Princeton 68, Stillman Valley 37

    Quincy Notre Dame 63, Warsaw West Hancock 46

    Rockridge 41, Sherrard 25

    St. Joseph-Ogden 74, BHRA 51

    Teutopolis 59, Robinson 40

    Wells 64, Francis Parker 62

    Class 3A=

    Burlington Central 68, Wauconda 54

    Carmel 45, St. Patrick 32

    Centralia 56, Carbondale 39

    Chicago Mt. Carmel 74, Bogan 48

    De La Salle 65, Schurz 38

    Decatur MacArthur 66, Mt. Zion 64

    East St. Louis 76, Jacksonville 42

    Fenwick 70, Payton 47

    Grayslake Central 48, Lakes Community 38

    Hyde Park 53, Nazareth 38

    Lake Forest 34, Niles Notre Dame 28

    Lemont 43, Tinley Park 41

    Mahomet-Seymour 35, Lincoln 33

    Metamora 60, East Peoria 44

    Mount Vernon 54, Herrin 51

    Normal West 62, Morton 53

    Richwoods 64, Peoria Manual 56

    Rock Island 55, Dunlap 44

    Rockford Boylan 74, Prairie Ridge 65

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Springfield Southeast 32

    Simeon 70, Englewood STEM 33

    St. Ignatius 69, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 35

    St. Laurence 49, Lindblom 48

    St. Viator 62, Deerfield 58

    Sterling 74, Ottawa 56

    Thornton Fractional North 49, Kankakee 48

    Triad 42, Jerseyville Jersey 25

    Class 4A=

    Barrington 54, Fremd 49

    Bolingbrook 50, Waubonsie Valley 36

    Brother Rice 64, Andrew 48

    Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 66, Marist 54

    Downers North 73, Proviso East 62

    Geneva 43, Glenbard West 42

    Glenbrook North 66, Taft 49

    Glenbrook South 47, Evanston Township 43

    Hampshire 53, DeKalb 50, 2OT

    Hinsdale Central 52, Riverside-Brookfield 39

    Joliet West 71, Romeoville 54

    Kenwood 79, Oak Lawn Community 56

    Lake Park 66, Willowbrook 45

    Libertyville 67, Warren 55

    Lincoln-Way East 50, Naperville Neuqua Valley 48

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 68, Bartlett 32

    Lyons 49, Curie 46

    New Trier 68, Niles North 42

    Normal Community 61, Yorkville 45

    O’Fallon 52, Belleville East 50

    Oswego East 56, Aurora (West Aurora) 43

    Prospect 47, Palatine 44

    Quincy 53, Collinsville 47

    Rockford Auburn 48, Rockford Guilford 39

    Rolling Meadows 52, Loyola 44

    St. Charles East 59, Dundee-Crown 53

    St. Rita 71, Homewood-Flossmoor 41

    Stevenson 50, Hersey 36

    Wheaton Warrenville South 45, Naperville North 30

    Whitney Young 69, Lincoln Park 63

    Regional Semifinal=

    Class 1A=

    Scales Mound 52, Warren 49

    Sterling Newman 50, Lena-Winslow 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.