AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Saturday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Bucksport 56, John Bapst Memorial 51

    Carrabec 72, Forest Hills Consolidated 56

    Cheverus 62, Lewiston 51

    Dirigo 56, North Yarmouth Academy 45

    Ellsworth 67, Caribou 41

    Fryeburg Academy 48, Cape Elizabeth 37

    Jonesport-Beals 75, Deer Isle-Stonington 30

    Monmouth Academy 86, Wiscasset 25

    Old Orchard Beach 74, St. Dominic Regional 45

    Richmond 70, Islesboro Central 35

    Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 48, Freeport 45

    Woodland 52, Sumner Memorial 45

    Yarmouth 59, Greely 36

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.