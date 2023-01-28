Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bucksport 56, John Bapst Memorial 51
Carrabec 72, Forest Hills Consolidated 56
Cheverus 62, Lewiston 51
Dirigo 56, North Yarmouth Academy 45
Ellsworth 67, Caribou 41
Fryeburg Academy 48, Cape Elizabeth 37
Jonesport-Beals 75, Deer Isle-Stonington 30
Monmouth Academy 86, Wiscasset 25
Old Orchard Beach 74, St. Dominic Regional 45
Richmond 70, Islesboro Central 35
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 48, Freeport 45
Woodland 52, Sumner Memorial 45
Yarmouth 59, Greely 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/