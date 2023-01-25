Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albia 60, Eldon Cardinal 31
Alburnett 67, Starmont 18
Algona 44, Humboldt 30
Ankeny Centennial 55, Waukee 36
Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 26
Atlantic 44, Shenandoah 32
Bishop Garrigan 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 60, LeMars 50
CAM, Anita 66, West Harrison, Mondamin 21
Calamus-Wheatland 53, Lisbon 29
Cascade,Western Dubuque 52, Camanche 23
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 87, Boyden-Hull 37
Clarksville 62, Tripoli 27
Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38
Collins-Maxwell 48, North Tama, Traer 24
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 25
Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Newton 21
Des Moines Christian 37, Interstate 35,Truro 31
Des Moines, North 55, Waterloo, East 31
Des Moines, Roosevelt 60, Marshalltown 10
Dike-New Hartford 71, Oelwein 22
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54, Ankeny 42
East Mills 47, Stanton 44
Edgewood-Colesburg 48, East Buchanan, Winthrop 46
GMG, Garwin 54, Colo-NESCO 30
Glenwood 52, Creston 43
Glidden-Ralston 59, Paton-Churdan 42
Grundy Center 45, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 27
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, Iowa Falls-Alden 29
Hinton 60, Akron-Westfield 22
Homer, Neb. 53, Siouxland Community Christian 24
Indianola 51, Oskaloosa 50
Iowa Valley, Marengo 51, Keota 22
Linn-Mar, Marion 68, Iowa City High 49
Lynnville-Sully 62, H-L-V, Victor 16
Madrid 30, West Central Valley, Stuart 23
Manson Northwest Webster 55, East Sac County 44
Maquoketa 54, Northeast, Goose Lake 45
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 63, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41
Marion 68, Solon 58
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 63, Durant-Bennett 22
Monticello 48, Beckman, Dyersville 47
Newell-Fonda 67, Emmetsburg 26
Nodaway Valley 70, Bedford 19
North Fayette Valley 67, MFL-Mar-Mac 60
North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Central City 33
North Polk, Alleman 47, ADM, Adel 34
PAC-LM 72, Southeast Valley 29
Pekin 56, Hillcrest Academy 21
Pella Christian 46, Norwalk 38
Pleasant Valley 56, Bettendorf 40
Regina, Iowa City 54, Tipton 37
Rock Valley 50, George-Little Rock 40
Roland-Story, Story City 59, Perry 37
Saint Ansgar 59, Nashua-Plainfield 21
Sibley-Ocheyedan 73, Okoboji, Milford 33
Sigourney 43, English Valleys, North English 37
Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 22
South Hamilton, Jewell 59, Saydel 32
South Hardin 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 36
Treynor 65, Tri-Center, Neola 26
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 47, West Central, Maynard 28
Underwood 47, Logan-Magnolia 30
WACO, Wayland 60, Highland, Riverside 25
Wapello 43, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 38
Wayne, Corydon 61, East Union, Afton 30
West Lyon, Inwood 69, MOC-Floyd Valley 50
West Marshall, State Center 57, Nevada 48
Wilton 53, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 30
Winterset 46, Carroll 35
