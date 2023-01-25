AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albia 60, Eldon Cardinal 31

Alburnett 67, Starmont 18

Algona 44, Humboldt 30

Ankeny Centennial 55, Waukee 36

Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 26

Atlantic 44, Shenandoah 32

Bishop Garrigan 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 60, LeMars 50

CAM, Anita 66, West Harrison, Mondamin 21

Calamus-Wheatland 53, Lisbon 29

Cascade,Western Dubuque 52, Camanche 23

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 87, Boyden-Hull 37

Clarksville 62, Tripoli 27

Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38

Collins-Maxwell 48, North Tama, Traer 24

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 25

Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Newton 21

Des Moines Christian 37, Interstate 35,Truro 31

Des Moines, North 55, Waterloo, East 31

Des Moines, Roosevelt 60, Marshalltown 10

Dike-New Hartford 71, Oelwein 22

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54, Ankeny 42

East Mills 47, Stanton 44

Edgewood-Colesburg 48, East Buchanan, Winthrop 46

GMG, Garwin 54, Colo-NESCO 30

Glenwood 52, Creston 43

Glidden-Ralston 59, Paton-Churdan 42

Grundy Center 45, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 27

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, Iowa Falls-Alden 29

Hinton 60, Akron-Westfield 22

Homer, Neb. 53, Siouxland Community Christian 24

Indianola 51, Oskaloosa 50

    • Iowa Valley, Marengo 51, Keota 22

    Linn-Mar, Marion 68, Iowa City High 49

    Lynnville-Sully 62, H-L-V, Victor 16

    Madrid 30, West Central Valley, Stuart 23

    Manson Northwest Webster 55, East Sac County 44

    Maquoketa 54, Northeast, Goose Lake 45

    Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 63, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41

    Marion 68, Solon 58

    Mid-Prairie, Wellman 63, Durant-Bennett 22

    Monticello 48, Beckman, Dyersville 47

    Newell-Fonda 67, Emmetsburg 26

    Nodaway Valley 70, Bedford 19

    North Fayette Valley 67, MFL-Mar-Mac 60

    North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Central City 33

    North Polk, Alleman 47, ADM, Adel 34

    PAC-LM 72, Southeast Valley 29

    Pekin 56, Hillcrest Academy 21

    Pella Christian 46, Norwalk 38

    Pleasant Valley 56, Bettendorf 40

    Regina, Iowa City 54, Tipton 37

    Rock Valley 50, George-Little Rock 40

    Roland-Story, Story City 59, Perry 37

    Saint Ansgar 59, Nashua-Plainfield 21

    Sibley-Ocheyedan 73, Okoboji, Milford 33

    Sigourney 43, English Valleys, North English 37

    Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 22

    South Hamilton, Jewell 59, Saydel 32

    South Hardin 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 36

    Treynor 65, Tri-Center, Neola 26

    Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 47, West Central, Maynard 28

    Underwood 47, Logan-Magnolia 30

    WACO, Wayland 60, Highland, Riverside 25

    Wapello 43, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 38

    Wayne, Corydon 61, East Union, Afton 30

    West Lyon, Inwood 69, MOC-Floyd Valley 50

    West Marshall, State Center 57, Nevada 48

    Wilton 53, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 30

    Winterset 46, Carroll 35

