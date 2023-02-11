AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Tech 53, Cape May Tech 49

Bergenfield 35, McNair 19

Bogota 43, Leonia 39

Buena Regional 50, Lakewood 21

Camden Catholic 72, Williamstown 45

Cherokee 54, Cinnaminson 30

Delran 46, Trenton Catholic 43

Dunellen 38, Wardlaw-Hartridge 21

Elizabeth 59, Cranford 57

Emerson 57, Elmwood Park 44

Hackensack 37, Becton 34

Holy Cross Prep 51, Burlington City 31

Keansburg 62, Highland Park 60

Kingsway 52, Millville 26

Linden 42, Newark East Side 38

Livingston 21, Kittatinny 18

Maple Shade 37, Stem Civics 16

Medford Tech 67, Doane Academy 51

Middletown South 63, Freehold Township 36

Montville 69, Chatham 46

Moorestown 56, Burlington Township 42

Morris Catholic 75, Randolph 44

Morris Knolls 60, Newton 39

Morristown 45, Warren Hills 40

Neptune 48, Freehold 35

New Egypt 41, Calvary Christian 33

Newark Lab 40, BelovED Charter 10

Northern Burlington 56, Lawrence 24

Passaic Charter 37, Paterson Charter 17

Pennington 61, Morristown-Beard 48

Pitman 49, Triton 43

Point Pleasant Boro 45, Middletown North 22

Roselle 52, Delaware Valley Regional 38

Roselle Catholic 57, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 45

Roselle Park 33, Woodbridge Academy 25

Roxbury 40, Millburn 32

Salem 41, Camden Academy Charter 27

Seneca 46, Eastern 38

South Hunterdon 49, North Warren 30

    • St. John Vianney 67, Christ the King, N.Y. 40

    Timothy Christian 49, South Amboy 28

    Toms River East 51, Donovan Catholic 28

    Union City 63, Gill St. Bernard’s 61

    Wall 59, Colts Neck 39

    West Windsor-Plainsboro North 33, Hamilton West 24

    Westfield 62, Governor Livingston 30

    Wildwood 58, Overbrook 16

    Wood-Ridge 39, Lodi 34

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

