Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Tech 53, Cape May Tech 49
Bergenfield 35, McNair 19
Bogota 43, Leonia 39
Buena Regional 50, Lakewood 21
Camden Catholic 72, Williamstown 45
Cherokee 54, Cinnaminson 30
Delran 46, Trenton Catholic 43
Dunellen 38, Wardlaw-Hartridge 21
Elizabeth 59, Cranford 57
Emerson 57, Elmwood Park 44
Hackensack 37, Becton 34
Holy Cross Prep 51, Burlington City 31
Keansburg 62, Highland Park 60
Kingsway 52, Millville 26
Linden 42, Newark East Side 38
Livingston 21, Kittatinny 18
Maple Shade 37, Stem Civics 16
Medford Tech 67, Doane Academy 51
Middletown South 63, Freehold Township 36
Montville 69, Chatham 46
Moorestown 56, Burlington Township 42
Morris Catholic 75, Randolph 44
Morris Knolls 60, Newton 39
Morristown 45, Warren Hills 40
Neptune 48, Freehold 35
New Egypt 41, Calvary Christian 33
Newark Lab 40, BelovED Charter 10
Northern Burlington 56, Lawrence 24
Passaic Charter 37, Paterson Charter 17
Pennington 61, Morristown-Beard 48
Pitman 49, Triton 43
Point Pleasant Boro 45, Middletown North 22
Roselle 52, Delaware Valley Regional 38
Roselle Catholic 57, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 45
Roselle Park 33, Woodbridge Academy 25
Roxbury 40, Millburn 32
Salem 41, Camden Academy Charter 27
Seneca 46, Eastern 38
South Hunterdon 49, North Warren 30
St. John Vianney 67, Christ the King, N.Y. 40
Timothy Christian 49, South Amboy 28
Toms River East 51, Donovan Catholic 28
Union City 63, Gill St. Bernard’s 61
Wall 59, Colts Neck 39
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 33, Hamilton West 24
Westfield 62, Governor Livingston 30
Wildwood 58, Overbrook 16
Wood-Ridge 39, Lodi 34
___
