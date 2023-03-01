AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

March 1, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Semifinal=

Cin. Princeton 59, Mason 55

Grafton Midview 70, Akr. Hoban 45

Holland Springfield 34, Rocky River Magnificat 30

Marysville 46, Westerville S. 38

Olmsted Falls 48, Fremont Ross 37

Pickerington Cent. 60, Dublin Coffman 52

Solon 61, Can. McKinley 40

Division II=

Regional Semifinal=

Bryan 44, STVM 43

Canal Fulton Northwest 30, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 27

Canfield 41, Alliance Marlington 32

Cin. Purcell Marian 63, Cols. Bexley 24

Granville 42, New Concord John Glenn 6

Hamilton Badin 49, Kettering Alter 47

Norwalk 40, Tol. Rogers 30

Proctorville Fairland 88, Chillicothe Unioto 61

