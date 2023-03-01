Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Regional Semifinal=
Cin. Princeton 59, Mason 55
Grafton Midview 70, Akr. Hoban 45
Holland Springfield 34, Rocky River Magnificat 30
Marysville 46, Westerville S. 38
Olmsted Falls 48, Fremont Ross 37
Pickerington Cent. 60, Dublin Coffman 52
Solon 61, Can. McKinley 40
Division II=
Regional Semifinal=
Bryan 44, STVM 43
Canal Fulton Northwest 30, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 27
Canfield 41, Alliance Marlington 32
Cin. Purcell Marian 63, Cols. Bexley 24
Granville 42, New Concord John Glenn 6
Hamilton Badin 49, Kettering Alter 47
Norwalk 40, Tol. Rogers 30
Proctorville Fairland 88, Chillicothe Unioto 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/