Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banner County, Neb. 48, Weldon Valley 27

Cherry Creek 66, Eaglecrest 56

Denver East 98, Hinkley 40

FMHS 75, Durango 31

Fort Collins 72, Northglenn 43

Fowler 43, Thomas MacLaren 30

Grand Junction Central 66, Eagle Valley 50

Grandview 76, Overland 66

Kent Denver 100, Colorado Academy 98

Mesa Ridge 64, Palmer Ridge 42

NMSD, N.M. 50, Colorado Deaf and Blind School 21

Peak to Peak 62, Jefferson Academy 50

Pueblo South 56, Cheyenne Mountain 42

Rangeview 65, George Washington 49

Regis Jesuit 66, Rocky Mountain 50

The Classical Academy 48, Canon City 46

The Vanguard School 70, Rye 39

Thomas Jefferson 49, Northfield 46

Vista PEAK 78, Denver West 30

Westminster 60, Far Northeast 56

