Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banner County, Neb. 48, Weldon Valley 27
Cherry Creek 66, Eaglecrest 56
Denver East 98, Hinkley 40
FMHS 75, Durango 31
Fort Collins 72, Northglenn 43
Fowler 43, Thomas MacLaren 30
Grand Junction Central 66, Eagle Valley 50
Grandview 76, Overland 66
Kent Denver 100, Colorado Academy 98
Mesa Ridge 64, Palmer Ridge 42
NMSD, N.M. 50, Colorado Deaf and Blind School 21
Peak to Peak 62, Jefferson Academy 50
Pueblo South 56, Cheyenne Mountain 42
Rangeview 65, George Washington 49
Regis Jesuit 66, Rocky Mountain 50
The Classical Academy 48, Canon City 46
The Vanguard School 70, Rye 39
Thomas Jefferson 49, Northfield 46
Vista PEAK 78, Denver West 30
Westminster 60, Far Northeast 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/