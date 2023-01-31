Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67, Burke 63
Avon 61, Colome 36
Canistota 66, Bridgewater-Emery 33
Castlewood 53, DeSmet 44
Dell Rapids 55, Baltic 40
Estelline/Hendricks 54, Wilmot 28
Florence/Henry 47, Groton Area 21
Gregory 53, White River 40
Hamlin 69, Milbank 35
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 74, Alcester-Hudson 59
Howard 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36
Kimball/White Lake 63, Mitchell Christian 21
Lyman 52, New Underwood 44
Mobridge-Pollock 58, Aberdeen Central 47
Philip 61, Newell 40
Sioux Falls Christian 62, Parkston 36
Tri-Valley 52, Madison 48
Wagner 71, Irene-Wakonda 28
Waubay/Summit 61, Langford 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/