AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 31, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67, Burke 63

Avon 61, Colome 36

Canistota 66, Bridgewater-Emery 33

Castlewood 53, DeSmet 44

Dell Rapids 55, Baltic 40

Estelline/Hendricks 54, Wilmot 28

Florence/Henry 47, Groton Area 21

Gregory 53, White River 40

Hamlin 69, Milbank 35

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 74, Alcester-Hudson 59

Howard 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36

Kimball/White Lake 63, Mitchell Christian 21

Lyman 52, New Underwood 44

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Aberdeen Central 47

Philip 61, Newell 40

Sioux Falls Christian 62, Parkston 36

Tri-Valley 52, Madison 48

Wagner 71, Irene-Wakonda 28

Waubay/Summit 61, Langford 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.