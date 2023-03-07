Michigan Prep Basketball Poll (FINAL POLL)

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points 1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (5) (21-1) 75 2. Detroit Cass Tech (21-1) 70 3. North Farmington (19-1) 64 4. Grand Blanc (20-2) 61 5. Muskegon (20-2) 55 6. Detroit U-D Jesuit (18-4) 49 7. Grand Rapids Northview (18-4) 45 8. Kalamazoo Central (18-3) 34 9. Ann Arbor Huron (19-2) 33 10. Port Huron Northern (19-3) 28

Others receiving votes: Lansing Waverly 24, River Rouge 21, Grosse Pointe South 15, Warren De La Salle 8, Okemos 7, Hamtramck 4, Mason 4, Mattawan 1, Birmingham Groves 1, Saline 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points 1. Warren Lincoln (1) (18-4) 71 2. Warren Michigan Collegiate (3) (18-2) 69 3. Grand Rapids South Christian (1) (19-3) 62 4. Romulus Summit Academy (20-2) 60 5. Grand Rapids Christian (17-5) 45 6. Hart (22-0) 41 7. Standish Sterling Central (20-0) 40 8. Olivet (21-1) 39 9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (16-6) 31 10. Big Rapids (19-2) 30

Others receiving votes: Ferndale 18, Cadillac 18, Kingsford 14, Chelsea 13, Croswell-Lexington 9, Boyne City 9, Ludington 9, Benton Harbor 8, Onsted 6, Richmond 3, Bridgeport 2, Tecumseh 1, Marshall 1, Whitehall 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points 1. Detroit Loyola (4) (21-1) 88 2. Laingsburg (1) (21-0) 82 3. Flint Beecher (1) (17-4) 77 4. Napoleon (21-1) 65 5. Iron Mountain (20-1) 64 6. Grandville Calvin Christian (21-1) 61 7. Watervliet (19-3) 44 8. Traverse City St. Francis (18-4) 39 9. Niles Brandywine (20-2) 38 10. Blanchard Montabella (20-2) 34

Others receiving votes: Saginaw Nouvel 31, Cass City 27, Brown City 25, Ecorse 18, McBain 7, Jonesville 6, Maple City Glen Lake 4, Ovid-Elsie 3, Clinton 2, Beal City 2, Cassopolis Ross Beatty 2, Erie-Mason 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points 1. Painesdale Jeffers (4) (21-1) 73 2. Munising (20-1) 67 3. Baldwin (20-1) 52 4. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (16-6) 47 5. Mio Au Sable (18-1) 46 6. Taylor Trillium Academy (17-3) 43 (tie) Lake Leelanau St Mary (17-3) 43 (tie) Genesee Christian (1) (17-5) 43 9. Bellevue (19-1) 38 10. Powers North Central (16-5) 34

Others receiving votes: Gaylord St. Mary 27, Ironwood 26, Hillman 21, Onaway 11, Rudyard 8, Watersmeet 6, Kingston 6, Kalamazoo Phoenix 5, Eau Claire 2, Detroit Douglass 1, Norway 1.