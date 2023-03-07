Michigan Prep Basketball Poll (FINAL POLL)
The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (5)
|(21-1)
|75
|2. Detroit Cass Tech
|(21-1)
|70
|3. North Farmington
|(19-1)
|64
|4. Grand Blanc
|(20-2)
|61
|5. Muskegon
|(20-2)
|55
|6. Detroit U-D Jesuit
|(18-4)
|49
|7. Grand Rapids Northview
|(18-4)
|45
|8. Kalamazoo Central
|(18-3)
|34
|9. Ann Arbor Huron
|(19-2)
|33
|10. Port Huron Northern
|(19-3)
|28
Others receiving votes: Lansing Waverly 24, River Rouge 21, Grosse Pointe South 15, Warren De La Salle 8, Okemos 7, Hamtramck 4, Mason 4, Mattawan 1, Birmingham Groves 1, Saline 1.
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Warren Lincoln (1)
|(18-4)
|71
|2. Warren Michigan Collegiate (3)
|(18-2)
|69
|3. Grand Rapids South Christian (1)
|(19-3)
|62
|4. Romulus Summit Academy
|(20-2)
|60
|5. Grand Rapids Christian
|(17-5)
|45
|6. Hart
|(22-0)
|41
|7. Standish Sterling Central
|(20-0)
|40
|8. Olivet
|(21-1)
|39
|9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
|(16-6)
|31
|10. Big Rapids
|(19-2)
|30
Others receiving votes: Ferndale 18, Cadillac 18, Kingsford 14, Chelsea 13, Croswell-Lexington 9, Boyne City 9, Ludington 9, Benton Harbor 8, Onsted 6, Richmond 3, Bridgeport 2, Tecumseh 1, Marshall 1, Whitehall 1.
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Detroit Loyola (4)
|(21-1)
|88
|2. Laingsburg (1)
|(21-0)
|82
|3. Flint Beecher (1)
|(17-4)
|77
|4. Napoleon
|(21-1)
|65
|5. Iron Mountain
|(20-1)
|64
|6. Grandville Calvin Christian
|(21-1)
|61
|7. Watervliet
|(19-3)
|44
|8. Traverse City St. Francis
|(18-4)
|39
|9. Niles Brandywine
|(20-2)
|38
|10. Blanchard Montabella
|(20-2)
|34
Others receiving votes: Saginaw Nouvel 31, Cass City 27, Brown City 25, Ecorse 18, McBain 7, Jonesville 6, Maple City Glen Lake 4, Ovid-Elsie 3, Clinton 2, Beal City 2, Cassopolis Ross Beatty 2, Erie-Mason 1.
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Painesdale Jeffers (4)
|(21-1)
|73
|2. Munising
|(20-1)
|67
|3. Baldwin
|(20-1)
|52
|4. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
|(16-6)
|47
|5. Mio Au Sable
|(18-1)
|46
|6. Taylor Trillium Academy
|(17-3)
|43
|(tie) Lake Leelanau St Mary
|(17-3)
|43
|(tie) Genesee Christian (1)
|(17-5)
|43
|9. Bellevue
|(19-1)
|38
|10. Powers North Central
|(16-5)
|34
Others receiving votes: Gaylord St. Mary 27, Ironwood 26, Hillman 21, Onaway 11, Rudyard 8, Watersmeet 6, Kingston 6, Kalamazoo Phoenix 5, Eau Claire 2, Detroit Douglass 1, Norway 1.
