Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

BOLD 59, New Ulm Cathedral 42

Barnesville 75, Frazee 45

Bemidji 66, Fergus Falls 41

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 78, Hermantown 72

Bloomington Jefferson 60, Duluth East 55

Bloomington Kennedy 71, Two Rivers 69

Border West 89, Breckenridge 62

Chaska 68, Tartan 66

Clearbrook-Gonvick 65, Kittson County Central 63

Duluth Denfeld 77, Zimmerman 56

Eden Valley-Watkins 55, New London-Spicer 53, OT

Edina 72, White Bear Lake 54

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 96, Hope Academy 51

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 77, Stephen-Argyle 69

Hinckley-Finlayson 79, Nashwauk-Keewatin 68

La Crescent 72, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 63

Minneapolis Edison 77, Hiawatha Collegiate 73

Minneapolis North 92, Minneapolis Henry 83

Minnetonka 69, Shakopee 63

North Branch 74, Grand Rapids 53

Northern Freeze 71, Red Lake County 68

Northland 92, Cook County 34

Norwood-Young America 83, Proctor 48

Pelican Rapids 67, Mahnomen/Waubun 63

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Cannon Falls 59

Rochester Mayo 70, Red Wing 55

Rock Ridge 95, Duluth Marshall 49

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 45

Sacred Heart 86, Roseau 54

Sleepy Eye 57, Madelia 39

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 101, Cleveland 44

Spring Grove 56, Rushford-Peterson 45

St. Cloud Cathedral 82, Rush City 52

St. Paul Highland Park 69, Simley 61

    • Totino-Grace 71, Elk River 43

    Wabasha-Kellogg 60, Houston 49

    Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 75, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 35

    Willmar 62, Little Falls 51

    Worthington 59, Jordan 54

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

