Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 46, Upper Dublin 34

Abington Heights 64, North Pocono 49

Academy Park 47, Interboro 38

Aliquippa 60, Sewickley Academy 31

Alliance Christian 68, Veritas Academy 36

Altoona 79, Carlisle 51

Athens 70, Wyalusing 64

Baldwin 77, Canon-McMillan 68

Bayard Rustin High School 60, Great Valley 32

Beaver Area 63, Blackhawk 39

Bellwood-Antis 65, Williamsburg 61

Bethel Park 62, Trinity 53

Bethlehem Liberty 57, Bethlehem Catholic 49

Big Spring 41, Northern York 38

Bishop Canevin 63, Propel Montour High School 8

Bishop Shanahan 43, West Chester East 32

Blue Mountain 60, Jim Thorpe 24

Blue Ridge 81, Mountain View 59

Brownsville 50, Mount Pleasant 46

Burgettstown 69, Bethlehem Center 56

Calvary Christian 60, Valley Forge Military 46

Cambridge Springs 59, Youngsville 38

Camp Hill Trinity 57, Middletown 49

Carlynton 81, Western Beaver 41

Carmichaels 59, Bentworth 58

Cedar Crest 64, Lampeter-Strasburg 48

Central Bucks East 61, Pennridge 59

Central Bucks South 38, Central Bucks West 27

Central Mountain 78, Jersey Shore 70

Central Valley 73, Ambridge 43

Chartiers-Houston High School 70, Frazier 45

Chichester 58, Penn Wood 51

Christopher Dock 79, Morrisville 27

Cochranton 53, Maplewood 50

Collegium Charter School 61, The Christian Academy 41

    • Conestoga 55, Ridley 35

    Danville 57, Central Columbia 53

    Deer Lakes 72, Burrell 52

    Delone 54, Bermudian Springs 24

    Edison 63, Mastery Charter South 49

    Elizabeth Forward 61, Southmoreland 58

    Elizabethtown 57, Solanco 37

    Engineering And Science 65, String Theory Schools 39

    Fairview 60, Iroquois 15

    Fels 64, Maritime Academy 61

    Forest City 55, Lackawanna Trail 34

    Fox Chapel 55, Plum 43

    Frankford 65, School of the Future 36

    Franklin 67, Oil City 51

    Franklin Towne Charter 53, Tacony Academy 47

    Garnet Valley 67, Lower Merion 56

    Gateway 67, Penn-Trafford 50

    George School 79, Abington Friends 39

    Gettysburg 69, Greencastle Antrim 23

    Girard 58, Erie First Christian Academy 51

    Girard College 59, Pine Forge 55

    Greensburg Central Catholic 52, Jeannette 43

    Greenville 51, Sharon 48

    Grove City 61, Slippery Rock 43

    Hampton 82, Indiana 40

    Harbor Creek 59, Fort Leboeuf 40

    Harmony 70, Blacklick Valley 46

    Hempfield 74, Lancaster McCaskey 71

    Hickory 62, Wilmington 33

    Highlands 78, Freeport 65

    Holy Redeemer 57, Wyoming Area 39

    Imhotep Charter 88, Mastery Charter North 28

    International Christian 67, AIM Academy 53

    Jenkintown 42, Bristol 39

    Juniata Valley 75, Curwensville 56

    Kennedy Catholic 55, Jamestown 49

    Keystone Oaks 49, Seton-LaSalle 39

    Knoch 59, Greensburg Salem 44

    Lakeland 61, Dunmore 43

    Lakeview 46, West Middlesex 41

    Lancaster Catholic 63, ELCO 54

    Latin Charter 70, South Philadelphia 43

    Laurel Highlands 81, Albert Gallatin 56

    Leechburg 66, Clairton 55

    Ligonier Valley 83, Valley 62

    Loyalsock 79, Mount Carmel 52

    Manheim Central 63, Ephrata 51

    Mapletown 70, California 61

    Mars 64, West Allegheny 34

    McConnellsburg High School 67, Everett 38

    McGuffey 54, Charleroi 43

    McKeesport 69, Greater Latrobe 64

    Mercer 70, Reynolds 33

    Mid Valley 63, Carbondale 42

    Mifflinburg 72, Montoursville 66

    Milton Hershey 63, Cedar Cliff 37

    Minersville 79, Weatherly 32

    Mohawk 69, Beaver Falls 52

    Monessen 72, Jefferson-Morgan 40

    Mount Lebanon 49, Hempfield Area 30

    Nanticoke Area 57, Lake-Lehman 50

    Neighborhood Academy 68, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 62

    Neshannock 74, Elwood City Riverside 39

    New Castle 64, Butler 49

    North Allegheny 61, Pine-Richland 54

    North Hills 63, Moon 62

    North Penn-Mansfield 70, Troy 60

    North Schuylkill 72, Lehighton 62

    North Star 73, Conemaugh Valley 59

    Northumberland Christian 57, Juniata Christian 15

    Northwest Area 67, Benton 23

    Octorara 72, Cocalico 60

    Old Forge 68, Elk Lake 40

    Palmyra 58, Lower Dauphin 45

    Palumbo 63, Philadelphia Northeast 49

    Panther Valley 50, Pottsville 37

    Penn Charter 67, Haverford School 38

    Penn Hills 50, Armstrong 33

    Peters Township 90, Connellsville 42

    Philadelphia Central 78, Paul Robeson 61

    Pittsburgh Central Catholic 55, Seneca Valley 43

    Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 50, Eden Christian 47

    Pittsburgh North Catholic 80, Hopewell 39

    Pleasant Valley 77, Pocono Mountain East 59

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 58, Hatboro-Horsham 26

    Propel Braddock Hills 71, Winchester Thurston 57

    Quaker Valley 60, West Mifflin 47

    Radnor 57, Harriton 42

    Riverside 40, Scranton Holy Cross 38

    Rochester 79, Avella 39

    Saegertown 68, Union City 47

    Sankofa Freedom 70, Universal Audenried Charter School 60

    Scranton Prep 67, Western Wayne 30

    Serra Catholic 84, Springdale 60

    Shaler 53, Woodland Hills 44

    Shamokin 52, Selinsgrove 34

    Sharpsville 81, George Jr. Republic 58

    Souderton 45, North Penn 35

    South Allegheny 53, Montour 49

    South Fayette 56, Chartiers Valley 34

    South Park 64, Brentwood 59

    South Side 55, Laurel 45

    South Williamsport 50, Muncy 45

    Spring-Ford 59, Methacton 52, OT

    Springside Chestnut Hill 75, Germantown Academy 60

    Steel Valley 85, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 80

    Sullivan County 59, Millville 42

    Summit Academy 66, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 31

    Sun Valley 63, Freire Charter 33

    Susquehanna Township 50, Montrose 47

    The City School 66, Barrack Hebrew 35

    Thomas Jefferson 58, Ringgold 45

    Titusville 80, Conneaut Area 54

    Tri-Valley 74, Williams Valley 33

    Union Area 81, Cornell 33

    Uniontown 69, Belle Vernon 52

    Upper Darby 65, Haverford 56

    Upper Merion 63, Pottsgrove 58

    Upper Moreland 58, Springfield Montco 39

    Upper St. Clair 63, Norwin 33

    Valley View 55, Delaware Valley 24

    Wallenpaupack 63, Honesdale 60

    Warren 72, Corry 52

    Warrior Run 56, Southern Columbia 54

    Waynesboro 78, Shippensburg 39

    West Branch 83, Glendale 56

    West Chester Henderson 69, Coatesville 61

    William Tennent 60, Cheltenham 56

    Windber 41, Conemaugh Township 37

    Wissahickon 48, Quakertown 36

    York Catholic 41, Littlestown 36

    Yough 45, Washington 41

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Meadville vs. General McLane, ppd. to Jan 31st.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.