Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Black Hawk 56, Madison Country Day 43
Cameron 80, St. Croix Falls 61
Cassville 78, Juda 53
Cuba City 73, Mineral Point 69
Cumberland 79, Ashland 41
De Pere 70, Pewaukee 63
DeForest 74, Beaver Dam 43
Dominican 90, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 54
Edgewood 54, Mount Horeb 50
Franklin 85, Mukwonago 72
Gibraltar 59, Goodman/Pembine 49
Grafton 64, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 60
Hayward 43, Spooner 42
Horicon 67, Williams Bay 54
Janesville Craig 93, Madison West 69
Janesville Parker 71, Madison La Follette 68
Kenosha Tremper 71, Kenosha Bradford 69
Kimberly 48, Manitowoc Lincoln 47
Luther 68, Prairie du Chien 41
Madison Memorial 68, Verona Area 60
Marathon 69, Rhinelander 55
Martin Luther 57, Shoreland Lutheran 52
McFarland 85, Big Foot 62
Middleton 69, Beloit Memorial 63
Milwaukee Academy of Science 110, Milwaukee Hamilton 76
Monona Grove 79, Fort Atkinson 71
Newman Catholic 70, Platteville 65
Northwestern 87, Ladysmith 70
Notre Dame 63, West De Pere 60
Oregon 69, Monroe 54
Peshtigo 54, Algoma 46
River Ridge 65, Highland 43
Saint Thomas More 78, Catholic Central 47
Sauk Prairie 59, Reedsburg Area 37
Solon Springs 78, Birchwood 45
Southwestern 59, Boscobel 26
St. Marys Springs 80, Oakfield 34
Stoughton 64, Milton 53
Union Grove 67, The Prairie School 52
Von Steuben, Ill. 68, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 52
Waunakee 74, Portage 37
Waupun 58, Sheboygan Falls 47
Wayland Academy 83, Hustisford 55
West Salem 81, Catholic Memorial 75
Wisconsin Dells 76, Laona-Wabeno 46
Xavier 71, Green Bay Preble 68
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lake Mills vs. St. John’s NW Military Academy, ppd.
Wayland Academy vs. Parkview, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/