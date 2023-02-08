Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowman County 60, Dickinson Trinity 50
Cavalier 67, Midway-Minto 23
Central McLean 74, Center-Stanton 24
Century 51, Jamestown 49
Devils Lake 85, Grand Forks Central 68
Fargo Davies 93, Valley City 53
Garrison 59, New Salem-Almont 28
Grafton 79, Larimore 24
Grand Forks Red River 63, Sheyenne 49
Mandan 77, Dickinson 49
Maple River 54, Barnes County North 4
May-Port CG 46, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 17
North Border 62, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 28
North Prairie 64, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 24
Shiloh 61, Washburn 36
Thompson 60, Hatton-Northwood 31
Turtle Mountain 78, Williston 51
Wahpeton 57, Fargo North 41
West Fargo 90, Fargo Shanley 49
West Fargo Horace 79, Fargo South 65
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/