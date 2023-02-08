AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowman County 60, Dickinson Trinity 50

Cavalier 67, Midway-Minto 23

Central McLean 74, Center-Stanton 24

Century 51, Jamestown 49

Devils Lake 85, Grand Forks Central 68

Fargo Davies 93, Valley City 53

Garrison 59, New Salem-Almont 28

Grafton 79, Larimore 24

Grand Forks Red River 63, Sheyenne 49

Mandan 77, Dickinson 49

Maple River 54, Barnes County North 4

May-Port CG 46, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 17

North Border 62, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 28

North Prairie 64, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 24

Shiloh 61, Washburn 36

Thompson 60, Hatton-Northwood 31

Turtle Mountain 78, Williston 51

Wahpeton 57, Fargo North 41

West Fargo 90, Fargo Shanley 49

West Fargo Horace 79, Fargo South 65

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

