Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 81, Carter County 51
Bigfork 69, Plains 8
Billings Central 63, Lockwood 30
Butte 62, Butte Central 32
Custer-Hysham 51, Terry 48
Darby 44, Valley Christian 36
Great Falls Central 56, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 14
Great Falls Homeschool 63, Augusta 42
Huntley Project 78, Lodge Grass 62
Joliet 57, Broadview-Lavina 43
Lame Deer 77, St. Labre 35
Missoula Big Sky 56, Helena 48
Missoula Loyola 64, Troy 14
Polson 51, Whitefish 34
Roy-Winifred 56, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 14
Savage 42, Fairview 33
Sunburst 45, Power-Dutton-Brady 44
Thompson Falls 75, Eureka 32
West Yellowstone 48, White Sulphur Springs 45
Wolf Point 60, Sidney 54
