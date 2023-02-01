AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 81, Carter County 51

Bigfork 69, Plains 8

Billings Central 63, Lockwood 30

Butte 62, Butte Central 32

Custer-Hysham 51, Terry 48

Darby 44, Valley Christian 36

Great Falls Central 56, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 14

Great Falls Homeschool 63, Augusta 42

Huntley Project 78, Lodge Grass 62

Joliet 57, Broadview-Lavina 43

Lame Deer 77, St. Labre 35

Missoula Big Sky 56, Helena 48

Missoula Loyola 64, Troy 14

Polson 51, Whitefish 34

Roy-Winifred 56, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 14

Savage 42, Fairview 33

Sunburst 45, Power-Dutton-Brady 44

Thompson Falls 75, Eureka 32

West Yellowstone 48, White Sulphur Springs 45

Wolf Point 60, Sidney 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.