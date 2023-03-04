AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ellensburg 56, Burlington-Edison 28

Class 4A State=

Championship=

Curtis 49, Olympia 43

Fourth Place=

Gonzaga Prep 59, Camas 51

Third Place=

Federal Way 69, Mount Si 63

Class 3A State=

Championship=

Garfield 69, O’Dea 50

Fourth Place=

Bellevue 67, Eastside Catholic 55

Third Place=

Mt. Spokane 60, Auburn 51

Class 2A State=

Championship=

Lynden 61, Mark Morris 43

Fourth Place=

Tumwater 82, North Kitsap 76

Third Place=

Pullman 57, Prosser 53

Class 2B State=

Championship=

Davenport 65, Brewster 58

Fourth Place=

Morton/White Pass 63, Lake Roosevelt 45

Third Place=

Columbia (Burbank) 70, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49

Class 1A State=

Championship=

Lynden Christian 57, King’s 47

Fourth Place=

Zillah 77, Overlake School 58

Third Place=

Blaine 70, Toppenish 60

Class 1B State=

Championship=

Wellpinit 55, Sunnyside Christian 50

Fourth Place=

Mossyrock 71, Orcas Island 63

Third Place=

DeSales 64, Willapa Valley 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.