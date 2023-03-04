Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ellensburg 56, Burlington-Edison 28
Class 4A State=
Championship=
Curtis 49, Olympia 43
Fourth Place=
Gonzaga Prep 59, Camas 51
Third Place=
Federal Way 69, Mount Si 63
Class 3A State=
Championship=
Garfield 69, O’Dea 50
Fourth Place=
Bellevue 67, Eastside Catholic 55
Third Place=
Mt. Spokane 60, Auburn 51
Class 2A State=
Championship=
Lynden 61, Mark Morris 43
Fourth Place=
Tumwater 82, North Kitsap 76
Third Place=
Pullman 57, Prosser 53
Class 2B State=
Championship=
Davenport 65, Brewster 58
Fourth Place=
Morton/White Pass 63, Lake Roosevelt 45
Third Place=
Columbia (Burbank) 70, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49
Class 1A State=
Championship=
Lynden Christian 57, King’s 47
Fourth Place=
Zillah 77, Overlake School 58
Third Place=
Blaine 70, Toppenish 60
Class 1B State=
Championship=
Wellpinit 55, Sunnyside Christian 50
Fourth Place=
Mossyrock 71, Orcas Island 63
Third Place=
DeSales 64, Willapa Valley 52
___
