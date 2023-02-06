Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls

AP NEWS
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 6, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv
1. Bearden (12) 26-0 129 1
2. Blackman 24-2 106 4
3. Bradley Central 24-1 104 2
4. Coffee County 27-2 90 3
5. Cookeville (1) 22-3 79 5
6. Stewarts Creek 23-3 56 7
7. Heritage 22-3 48 6
8. Gallatin 22-3 27 10
9. Arlington 16-5 25 8
10. Bartlett 21-7 13 9
(tie) Warren County 19-7 13 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv
1. Jackson South Side (13) 23-0 130 1
2. Upperman 23-3 113 3
3. Creek Wood 22-3 90 T4
4. Livingston Academy 22-4 86 2
5. Elizabethton 22-4 82 T4
6. Lincoln County 21-2 54 8
7. White County 20-8 52 9
8. Cumberland County 18-7 24 7
(tie) Greeneville 19-7 24 6
10. South Gibson 18-7 19 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Crockett County 14. Murfreesboro Central Magnet 12.

    • Division I - Class 2A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Westview (12) 23-0 128 1
    2. York Institute 22-2 113 2
    3. Alcoa (1) 24-2 110 3
    4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 20-5 77 4
    5. Gibson County 20-7 65 5
    6. McMinn Central 20-5 57 7
    7. Huntingdon 22-4 56 6
    8. Cheatham County 22-4 39 8
    9. Community 19-5 36 T9
    10. Summertown 18-6 23 T9

    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

    Division I - Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Wayne County (13) 25-0 130 1
    2. Hampton 22-1 107 2
    3. Clay County 20-4 101 3
    4. Dresden 18-5 85 5
    5. McKenzie 15-7 70 4
    6. Houston County 18-4 56 7
    7. Richland 17-5 49 8
    8. Pickett County 15-8 37 9
    9. Clarkrange 18-8 35 6
    10. Oneida 18-6 16 10

    Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 12.

    Division II - Class 2A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Ensworth (11) 21-3 128 1
    2. Briarcrest (1) 20-3 114 2
    3. Harpeth Hall (1) 20-4 107 3
    4. Knoxville Webb 15-7 85 4
    5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 13-8 60 5

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 13.

    Division II - Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (9) 23-4 126 1
    2. Nashville Christian (4) 28-2 121 2
    3. CAK 23-5 94 3
    4. Ezell-Harding 21-4 70 4
    5. Trinity Christian Academy 19-5 64 5

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 26.

    ———
    All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Knoxville News, Knoxville; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville.¤
