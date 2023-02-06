Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 6, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bearden (12)
|26-0
|129
|1
|2. Blackman
|24-2
|106
|4
|3. Bradley Central
|24-1
|104
|2
|4. Coffee County
|27-2
|90
|3
|5. Cookeville (1)
|22-3
|79
|5
|6. Stewarts Creek
|23-3
|56
|7
|7. Heritage
|22-3
|48
|6
|8. Gallatin
|22-3
|27
|10
|9. Arlington
|16-5
|25
|8
|10. Bartlett
|21-7
|13
|9
|(tie) Warren County
|19-7
|13
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Jackson South Side (13)
|23-0
|130
|1
|2. Upperman
|23-3
|113
|3
|3. Creek Wood
|22-3
|90
|T4
|4. Livingston Academy
|22-4
|86
|2
|5. Elizabethton
|22-4
|82
|T4
|6. Lincoln County
|21-2
|54
|8
|7. White County
|20-8
|52
|9
|8. Cumberland County
|18-7
|24
|7
|(tie) Greeneville
|19-7
|24
|6
|10. South Gibson
|18-7
|19
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Crockett County 14. Murfreesboro Central Magnet 12.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Westview (12)
|23-0
|128
|1
|2. York Institute
|22-2
|113
|2
|3. Alcoa (1)
|24-2
|110
|3
|4. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|20-5
|77
|4
|5. Gibson County
|20-7
|65
|5
|6. McMinn Central
|20-5
|57
|7
|7. Huntingdon
|22-4
|56
|6
|8. Cheatham County
|22-4
|39
|8
|9. Community
|19-5
|36
|T9
|10. Summertown
|18-6
|23
|T9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wayne County (13)
|25-0
|130
|1
|2. Hampton
|22-1
|107
|2
|3. Clay County
|20-4
|101
|3
|4. Dresden
|18-5
|85
|5
|5. McKenzie
|15-7
|70
|4
|6. Houston County
|18-4
|56
|7
|7. Richland
|17-5
|49
|8
|8. Pickett County
|15-8
|37
|9
|9. Clarkrange
|18-8
|35
|6
|10. Oneida
|18-6
|16
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 12.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ensworth (11)
|21-3
|128
|1
|2. Briarcrest (1)
|20-3
|114
|2
|3. Harpeth Hall (1)
|20-4
|107
|3
|4. Knoxville Webb
|15-7
|85
|4
|5. Christ Presbyterian Academy
|13-8
|60
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 13.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (9)
|23-4
|126
|1
|2. Nashville Christian (4)
|28-2
|121
|2
|3. CAK
|23-5
|94
|3
|4. Ezell-Harding
|21-4
|70
|4
|5. Trinity Christian Academy
|19-5
|64
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 26.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Knoxville News, Knoxville; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville.¤