Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 6, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Bearden (12) 26-0 129 1 2. Blackman 24-2 106 4 3. Bradley Central 24-1 104 2 4. Coffee County 27-2 90 3 5. Cookeville (1) 22-3 79 5 6. Stewarts Creek 23-3 56 7 7. Heritage 22-3 48 6 8. Gallatin 22-3 27 10 9. Arlington 16-5 25 8 10. Bartlett 21-7 13 9 (tie) Warren County 19-7 13 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Jackson South Side (13) 23-0 130 1 2. Upperman 23-3 113 3 3. Creek Wood 22-3 90 T4 4. Livingston Academy 22-4 86 2 5. Elizabethton 22-4 82 T4 6. Lincoln County 21-2 54 8 7. White County 20-8 52 9 8. Cumberland County 18-7 24 7 (tie) Greeneville 19-7 24 6 10. South Gibson 18-7 19 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving 12 or more points: Crockett County 14. Murfreesboro Central Magnet 12.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Westview (12) 23-0 128 1 2. York Institute 22-2 113 2 3. Alcoa (1) 24-2 110 3 4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 20-5 77 4 5. Gibson County 20-7 65 5 6. McMinn Central 20-5 57 7 7. Huntingdon 22-4 56 6 8. Cheatham County 22-4 39 8 9. Community 19-5 36 T9 10. Summertown 18-6 23 T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Wayne County (13) 25-0 130 1 2. Hampton 22-1 107 2 3. Clay County 20-4 101 3 4. Dresden 18-5 85 5 5. McKenzie 15-7 70 4 6. Houston County 18-4 56 7 7. Richland 17-5 49 8 8. Pickett County 15-8 37 9 9. Clarkrange 18-8 35 6 10. Oneida 18-6 16 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 12.

Division II - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Ensworth (11) 21-3 128 1 2. Briarcrest (1) 20-3 114 2 3. Harpeth Hall (1) 20-4 107 3 4. Knoxville Webb 15-7 85 4 5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 13-8 60 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Division II - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (9) 23-4 126 1 2. Nashville Christian (4) 28-2 121 2 3. CAK 23-5 94 3 4. Ezell-Harding 21-4 70 4 5. Trinity Christian Academy 19-5 64 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 26.