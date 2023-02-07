Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 83, White Lake 27
Amherst 72, Rosholt 25
Appleton North 46, Kimberly 43
Arcadia 64, Neillsville 59
Ashwaubenon 67, Green Bay Preble 63
Athens 88, Northland Lutheran 44
Baldwin-Woodville 52, New Richmond 40
Baraboo 64, Portage 61
Bayfield 97, South Shore 71
Big Foot 59, Jefferson 43
Black River Falls 49, Melrose-Mindoro 38
Bloomer 68, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 59
Bonduel 60, Peshtigo 52
Cadott 61, Augusta 59
Cambridge 75, Wautoma 66
Cameron 94, Prescott 77
Clinton 71, Delavan-Darien 42
Colby 67, Spencer 53
Cumberland 62, Amery 41
Deerfield 69, Lomira 52
Durand, Ill. 71, Parkview 58
Edgar 55, Phillips 40
Elk Mound 66, Saint Croix Central 46
Escanaba, Mich. 79, Marinette 73
Fall Creek 72, Whitehall 55
Gillett 70, Wausaukee 44
Horicon 87, North Fond du Lac 62
Hurley 77, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 58
Iowa-Grant 73, Belmont 38
Kewaunee 62, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59
Kiel 69, Waupun 45
Lac Courte Oreilles 61, Butternut 34
Laconia 72, Markesan 61
Lake Country Lutheran 74, Watertown Luther Prep 58
Little Chute 55, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 31
Lourdes Academy 75, Randolph, Minn. 60
Luther 79, Cashton 67
Madison Country Day 67, Juda 42
Manawa 65, Marion 33
Merrill 72, Antigo 58
Mineral Point 50, Southwestern 49
Monroe 68, Belleville 57
North Crawford 48, Viroqua 42
Oconto 67, Gibraltar 65
Osseo-Fairchild 62, Bloomer 59
Osseo-Fairchild 75, Eleva-Strum 53
Ozaukee 71, Milwaukee Arts 46
Phillips 75, Washburn 64
Platteville 52, Cuba City 44
Port Edwards 91, Tri-County 22
Poynette 74, Pardeeville 60
Racine St. Catherine’s 38, Burlington 35
Rib Lake 75, Gilman 41
River Ridge 63, De Soto 50
Riverdale 71, Wonewoc-Center 28
Roncalli 57, Sheboygan Falls 33
Seneca 62, Cassville 43
Sheboygan Area Luth. 72, Mishicot 33
Somerset 77, Colfax 52
Southern Door 69, Luxemburg-Casco 42
Stratford 46, Chequamegon 39
Sturgeon Bay 69, Sevastopol 35
Warren, Ill. 59, Pecatonica 38
Wausau West 65, Green Bay East 40
Wauzeka-Steuben 65, Lancaster 51
West Salem 72, Holmen 39
West Salem 83, Bangor 53
Whitehall 89, Lincoln 66
Wild Rose 64, Princeton/Green Lake 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/