Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 31, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.L. Johnson 59, Keith 43

Addison 59, Carbon Hill 54

Anniston 39, Alexandria 27

Autaugaville 39, Dallas County 25

B.B. Comer 52, Thorsby 31

Bayside Academy 66, Elberta 18

Brantley 42, Hou Co 23

Brewer 44, Lawrence County 40

Brilliant 64, Cherokee 21

Carroll-Ozark 51, Highland Home 32

Central-Florence 41, Brooks 37

Central-Hayneville 55, Ellwood Christian Academy 21

Childersburg 61, Fayetteville 33

Collinsville 57, Valley Head 39

Cornerstone School 48, Vincent 38

Curry 48, Haleyville 30

Davidson 46, Baldwin County 12

Douglas 63, Asbury 28

East Lawrence 64, Colbert Heights 39

Florence 64, Columbia 53

Foley 63, Alma Bryant 33

Fultondale 43, Oak Grove 42

Fyffe 53, Geraldine 45

Gordo 41, Oakman 25

Hamilton 38, Phil Campbell 33

Headland 52, Dothan 47

Hillcrest 52, Sipsey Valley 26

Hillcrest-Evergreen 41, W.S. Neal 17

Holly Pond 61, North Sand Mountain 58

Holtville 54, Stanhope Elmore 52

Isabella 43, Billingsley 28

J.U. Blacksher 68, J.F. Shields 47

Jackson 48, T.R. Miller 31

Jacksonville Christian 61, Faith Christian 28

Jasper 68, Cordova 17

Jemison 57, American Christian Academy 23

Kinston 62, Zion Chapel 39

Lauderdale County 55, Rogers 40

Lexington 53, Tharptown 26

Luverne 57, Pike Liberal Arts 8

Mortimer Jordan 58, Pelham 49

    • Northridge 41, Tuscaloosa County 40

    Northside 35, Berry 28

    Northside 64, Hayden 34

    Ohatchee 59, Coosa Christian 7

    Oneonta 60, Cleveland 39

    Plainview 59, St. John Paul II Catholic 55

    Prattville Christian Academy 68, Montgomery Academy 16

    Ranburne 56, Wadley 52

    Rehobeth 45, Dale County 29

    Richland, Tenn. 41, Athens 35

    Samson 58, Goshen 31

    South Lamar 54, Lynn 38

    Southside-Gadsden 59, Hokes Bluff 28

    Spain Park 62, Thompson 13

    Spring Garden 76, Model, Ga. 31

    Sylvania 62, DAR 47

    Talladega 51, Central - Clay County 22

    Thomasville 61, Sweet Water 13

    Trinity Presbyterian 56, Montevallo 16

    University Charter 55, Greensboro 28

    Verbena 40, Notasulga 38

    Vestavia Hills 56, Huffman 40

    Waterloo 53, Frank Hughes, Tenn. 44

    Wellborn 50, Gaylesville 48

    Wenonah 55, Bessemer City 20

    Westbrook Christian 50, Pleasant Valley 20

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Florala vs. Georgiana, ccd.

    Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Shoals Christian, ccd.

    Sylvania vs. Section, ccd.

    Whitesburg Christian vs. Section, ccd.

    Winston County vs. Winfield, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

