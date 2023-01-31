Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.L. Johnson 59, Keith 43
Addison 59, Carbon Hill 54
Anniston 39, Alexandria 27
Autaugaville 39, Dallas County 25
B.B. Comer 52, Thorsby 31
Bayside Academy 66, Elberta 18
Brantley 42, Hou Co 23
Brewer 44, Lawrence County 40
Brilliant 64, Cherokee 21
Carroll-Ozark 51, Highland Home 32
Central-Florence 41, Brooks 37
Central-Hayneville 55, Ellwood Christian Academy 21
Childersburg 61, Fayetteville 33
Collinsville 57, Valley Head 39
Cornerstone School 48, Vincent 38
Curry 48, Haleyville 30
Davidson 46, Baldwin County 12
Douglas 63, Asbury 28
East Lawrence 64, Colbert Heights 39
Florence 64, Columbia 53
Foley 63, Alma Bryant 33
Fultondale 43, Oak Grove 42
Fyffe 53, Geraldine 45
Gordo 41, Oakman 25
Hamilton 38, Phil Campbell 33
Headland 52, Dothan 47
Hillcrest 52, Sipsey Valley 26
Hillcrest-Evergreen 41, W.S. Neal 17
Holly Pond 61, North Sand Mountain 58
Holtville 54, Stanhope Elmore 52
Isabella 43, Billingsley 28
J.U. Blacksher 68, J.F. Shields 47
Jackson 48, T.R. Miller 31
Jacksonville Christian 61, Faith Christian 28
Jasper 68, Cordova 17
Jemison 57, American Christian Academy 23
Kinston 62, Zion Chapel 39
Lauderdale County 55, Rogers 40
Lexington 53, Tharptown 26
Luverne 57, Pike Liberal Arts 8
Mortimer Jordan 58, Pelham 49
Northridge 41, Tuscaloosa County 40
Northside 35, Berry 28
Northside 64, Hayden 34
Ohatchee 59, Coosa Christian 7
Oneonta 60, Cleveland 39
Plainview 59, St. John Paul II Catholic 55
Prattville Christian Academy 68, Montgomery Academy 16
Ranburne 56, Wadley 52
Rehobeth 45, Dale County 29
Richland, Tenn. 41, Athens 35
Samson 58, Goshen 31
South Lamar 54, Lynn 38
Southside-Gadsden 59, Hokes Bluff 28
Spain Park 62, Thompson 13
Spring Garden 76, Model, Ga. 31
Sylvania 62, DAR 47
Talladega 51, Central - Clay County 22
Thomasville 61, Sweet Water 13
Trinity Presbyterian 56, Montevallo 16
University Charter 55, Greensboro 28
Verbena 40, Notasulga 38
Vestavia Hills 56, Huffman 40
Waterloo 53, Frank Hughes, Tenn. 44
Wellborn 50, Gaylesville 48
Wenonah 55, Bessemer City 20
Westbrook Christian 50, Pleasant Valley 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Florala vs. Georgiana, ccd.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Shoals Christian, ccd.
Sylvania vs. Section, ccd.
Whitesburg Christian vs. Section, ccd.
Winston County vs. Winfield, ccd.
