Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 9, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

George Washington 82, Nicholas County 38

Hurricane 48, Winfield 40

Keyser 40, Hampshire 38

Lincoln 51, Bridgeport 49

Mingo Central 45, Gilmer County 32

Nitro 48, St. Albans 41

Oakland Southern, Md. 70, Elkins 58

Petersburg 50, Frankfort 46

Pocahontas County 60, Richwood 38

Robert C. Byrd 40, Fairmont Senior 26

Wayne 55, Logan 35

Wheeling Central 77, Martins Ferry, Ohio 53

Wheeling Park 61, Belmont Union Local, Ohio 49

Williamstown 47, Charleston Catholic 37

Wyoming East 81, Greenbrier West 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

