Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burlington 60, Dubois 23
Campbell County 68, Cheyenne Central 65
Casper Kelly Walsh 56, Jackson Hole 9
Casper Natrona 62, Cheyenne South 25
Cody 78, Green River 43
Cokeville 40, Saratoga 38
Encampment 58, Farson-Eden 23
Evanston 50, Riverton 26
Hulett 47, Midwest 29
Kemmerer 43, St. Stephens 26
Laramie 58, Sheridan 54
Lingle-Fort Laramie 65, Guernsey-Sunrise 7
Lovell 45, Worland 32
Moorcroft 59, Big Horn 38
Newcastle 71, Glenrock 44
Pine Bluffs 42, Burns 36
Pinedale 65, Lander 45
Rock River 56, Hanna-Elk Mountain 17
Rocky Mountain 58, Shoshoni 27
Southeast 51, Lusk 16
Star Valley 42, Rock Springs 36
Sundance 39, Wright 33
Thunder Basin 54, Cheyenne East 49
Tongue River 42, Thermopolis 28
Upton 68, Arvada-Clearmont 16
Wind River 58, Greybull 28
Wyoming Indian 54, Big Piney 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/