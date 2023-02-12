AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burlington 60, Dubois 23

Campbell County 68, Cheyenne Central 65

Casper Kelly Walsh 56, Jackson Hole 9

Casper Natrona 62, Cheyenne South 25

Cody 78, Green River 43

Cokeville 40, Saratoga 38

Encampment 58, Farson-Eden 23

Evanston 50, Riverton 26

Hulett 47, Midwest 29

Kemmerer 43, St. Stephens 26

Laramie 58, Sheridan 54

Lingle-Fort Laramie 65, Guernsey-Sunrise 7

Lovell 45, Worland 32

Moorcroft 59, Big Horn 38

Newcastle 71, Glenrock 44

Pine Bluffs 42, Burns 36

Pinedale 65, Lander 45

Rock River 56, Hanna-Elk Mountain 17

Rocky Mountain 58, Shoshoni 27

Southeast 51, Lusk 16

Star Valley 42, Rock Springs 36

Sundance 39, Wright 33

Thunder Basin 54, Cheyenne East 49

Tongue River 42, Thermopolis 28

Upton 68, Arvada-Clearmont 16

Wind River 58, Greybull 28

Wyoming Indian 54, Big Piney 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.