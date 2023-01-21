AP NEWS
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo 64, Glenrock 42

Burlington 52, Dubois 40

Burns 44, Lusk 40

Campbell County 51, Sheridan 47

Cheyenne East 59, Cheyenne South 26

Cody 70, Casper Kelly Walsh 25

Douglas 55, Rawlins 11

Laramie 57, Cheyenne Central 55

Lingle-Fort Laramie 76, Guernsey-Sunrise 11

Lovell 48, Worland 26

Lyman 58, Pinedale 53

Mountain View 72, Lander 35

Newcastle 50, Moorcroft 22

Powell 58, Thermopolis 32

Rock River 50, Hanna-Elk Mountain 21

Rock Springs 38, Riverton 28

Rocky Mountain 50, Greybull 16

Saratoga 50, Cokeville 46

Southeast 55, Mitchell, Neb. 26

Star Valley 49, Jackson Hole 7

Thunder Basin 60, Casper Natrona 47

Upton 64, Arvada-Clearmont 22

Wheatland 34, Torrington 27

Wyoming Indian 35, Kemmerer 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

