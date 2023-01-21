Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo 64, Glenrock 42
Burlington 52, Dubois 40
Burns 44, Lusk 40
Campbell County 51, Sheridan 47
Cheyenne East 59, Cheyenne South 26
Cody 70, Casper Kelly Walsh 25
Douglas 55, Rawlins 11
Laramie 57, Cheyenne Central 55
Lingle-Fort Laramie 76, Guernsey-Sunrise 11
Lovell 48, Worland 26
Lyman 58, Pinedale 53
Mountain View 72, Lander 35
Newcastle 50, Moorcroft 22
Powell 58, Thermopolis 32
Rock River 50, Hanna-Elk Mountain 21
Rock Springs 38, Riverton 28
Rocky Mountain 50, Greybull 16
Saratoga 50, Cokeville 46
Southeast 55, Mitchell, Neb. 26
Star Valley 49, Jackson Hole 7
Thunder Basin 60, Casper Natrona 47
Upton 64, Arvada-Clearmont 22
Wheatland 34, Torrington 27
Wyoming Indian 35, Kemmerer 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/