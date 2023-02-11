AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Friday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Arvada-Clearmont 44, Hulett 41, OT

    Big Piney 57, St. Stephens 41

    Buffalo 77, Rawlins 35

    Burlington 61, Kaycee 21

    Burns 42, Lusk 29

    Casper Natrona 53, Laramie 43

    Cheyenne East 67, Campbell County 58

    Cody 76, Evanston 24

    Cokeville 47, Encampment 35

    Douglas 60, Torrington 34

    Glenrock 51, Wheatland 47

    Green River 55, Riverton 31

    Guernsey-Sunrise 28, Banner County, Neb. 20

    Mountain View 53, Lander 29

    Newcastle 67, Moorcroft 30

    Pine Bluffs 56, Lingle-Fort Laramie 50

    Pinedale 65, Lyman 54

    Powell 50, Worland 28

    Rangely, Colo. 44, Little Snake River 43

    Riverside 47, Dubois 25

    Rock Springs 53, Jackson Hole 12

    Rocky Mountain 48, Greybull 19

    Saratoga 50, Farson-Eden 26

    Sheridan 53, Cheyenne South 18

    Southeast 56, Pine Bluffs 20

    Star Valley 60, Casper Kelly Walsh 38

    Sundance 63, Big Horn 37

    Thunder Basin 71, Cheyenne Central 60

    Tongue River 47, Wright 34

    Wind River 46, Shoshoni 45

    Wyoming Indian 33, Kemmerer 25

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.