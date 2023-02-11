Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arvada-Clearmont 44, Hulett 41, OT
Big Piney 57, St. Stephens 41
Buffalo 77, Rawlins 35
Burlington 61, Kaycee 21
Burns 42, Lusk 29
Casper Natrona 53, Laramie 43
Cheyenne East 67, Campbell County 58
Cody 76, Evanston 24
Cokeville 47, Encampment 35
Douglas 60, Torrington 34
Glenrock 51, Wheatland 47
Green River 55, Riverton 31
Guernsey-Sunrise 28, Banner County, Neb. 20
Mountain View 53, Lander 29
Newcastle 67, Moorcroft 30
Pine Bluffs 56, Lingle-Fort Laramie 50
Pinedale 65, Lyman 54
Powell 50, Worland 28
Rangely, Colo. 44, Little Snake River 43
Riverside 47, Dubois 25
Rock Springs 53, Jackson Hole 12
Rocky Mountain 48, Greybull 19
Saratoga 50, Farson-Eden 26
Sheridan 53, Cheyenne South 18
Southeast 56, Pine Bluffs 20
Star Valley 60, Casper Kelly Walsh 38
Sundance 63, Big Horn 37
Thunder Basin 71, Cheyenne Central 60
Tongue River 47, Wright 34
Wind River 46, Shoshoni 45
Wyoming Indian 33, Kemmerer 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/