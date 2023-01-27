Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcola 65, Arthur Christian 36
Athens 42, Auburn 20
Aurora (West Aurora) 68, Oswego East 59
Aurora Central Catholic 49, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 37
Beecher def. Illinois Lutheran, forfeit
Benton 45, Harrisburg 24
Breese Central 53, Roxana 19
Breese Mater Dei 46, Centralia 22
Brimfield 64, Biggsville West Central 57
Carlyle 66, Sparta 36
Casey-Westfield 53, Lawrenceville 38
Century 56, Hardin County 20
Champaign St. Thomas More 68, Rantoul 35
Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 43, Chicago Marshall 25
Chicago (Clark) 62, Chicago (Austin) 46
Chicago (Comer) 78, Chicago Sullivan 16
Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 45, Clemente 32
Christopher 56, Wayne City 28
Clifton Central 70, Gardner-South Wilmington 45
Coal City 48, Streator 26
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 54, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 51
Cullom Tri-Point 46, Donovan 26
Dupo 54, Lebanon 28
East St. Louis 49, Collinsville 43
Edwards County 49, Carmi White County 37
Edwardsville 45, Belleville East 31
Effingham 50, Mattoon 46
Eldorado 49, Hamilton County 48
Eureka 62, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 36
Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 21
Farina South Central 68, Dieterich 66
Fieldcrest 55, Tremont 52
Foreman 32, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 30
Forreston 50, Ashton-Franklin Center 31
Freeburg 63, Central (Cape Girardeau), Mo. 31
Freeport (Aquin) 39, Pecatonica 34
Galesburg 44, Quincy 34
Geneseo 45, Sterling 19
Geneva 54, St. Charles North 46
Glenbard East 44, West Chicago 25
Goreville 50, Du Quoin 45
Greenfield 43, Granite City 38
Havana 58, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 16
Herscher 41, Wilmington 30
Heyworth 45, El Paso-Gridley 30
Hillsboro 71, Gillespie 39
Hinckley-Big Rock 75, Aurora Math-Science 18
Holy Trinity 54, Providence-St. Mel 22
Hononegah 63, Belvidere North 18
Hoopeston 33, Gilman Iroquois West 29
Hope Academy 60, CICS-Northtown 18
Illinois Valley Central 40, Tolono Unity 29
Johnston City 60, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 34
Joliet West 65, Plainfield Central 35
Julian 48, Chicago Little Village 18
Kankakee Grace Christian 48, Momence 18
Lake Park 52, Wheaton North 46
LeRoy 59, Tri-Valley 58
Lincoln Way West 45, Andrew 42
Macomb 50, Peoria Heights (Quest) 33
Marengo 43, Richmond-Burton 12
Marion 61, Mounds Meridian 29
Marissa/Coulterville 38, Valmeyer 27
Massac County 75, Herrin 45
McGivney Catholic High School 58, Nokomis 42
Mendota 45, Sterling Newman 34
Minooka 43, Oswego 28
Morgan Park 43, Chicago (Jones) 13
Mount Vernon 73, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 35
Moweaqua Central A&M 62, Warrensburg-Latham 44
Naperville Central 61, Naperville Neuqua Valley 52
Newark 42, Somonauk 30
North Clay 59, Sandoval 38
O’Fallon 51, Alton 38
Oak Lawn Richards 40, Bremen 26
Okawville 61, Chester 27
Olney (Richland County) 31, Newton 26
Ottawa Marquette 43, Henry 18
Pana 45, Litchfield 29
Pearl City 20, Dakota 9
Peoria (H.S.) 56, Normal Community 35
Peotone 56, Reed-Custer 21
Petersburg PORTA 56, Stanford Olympia 27
Polo 40, Amboy 36
Pope County 47, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 18
Princeton 48, Bureau Valley 34
Princeville 49, Midland 23
Ridgewood 35, Regina 33
Rock Island 56, Rock Island Alleman 53, 2OT
Rockridge 20, Monmouth-Roseville 13
Romeoville 62, Plainfield South 34
Sandburg 37, Lockport 34
Shakamak, Ind. 60, OPH 23
Skokie (Ida Crown) 55, North Shore Country Day 43
South Beloit 38, Westminster Christian 24
Springfield Lutheran 49, Pawnee 43
St. Francis 53, St. Viator 47
Stagg 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 37
Staunton 53, Piasa Southwestern 13
Thornton Fractional South 82, Tinley Park 17
Trenton Wesclin 43, Red Bud 29
Urbana University 48, Normal Calvary 26
Vandalia 64, North-Mac 45
Walther Christian Academy 70, Josephinum 37
Watseka (coop) 38, Armstrong 32
Westmont 58, Chicago Christian 43
Woodlands Academy 43, Islamic Foundation 23
Woodlawn 48, Bluford Webber 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/