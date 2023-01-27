AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcola 65, Arthur Christian 36

Athens 42, Auburn 20

Aurora (West Aurora) 68, Oswego East 59

Aurora Central Catholic 49, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 37

Beecher def. Illinois Lutheran, forfeit

Benton 45, Harrisburg 24

Breese Central 53, Roxana 19

Breese Mater Dei 46, Centralia 22

Brimfield 64, Biggsville West Central 57

Carlyle 66, Sparta 36

Casey-Westfield 53, Lawrenceville 38

Century 56, Hardin County 20

Champaign St. Thomas More 68, Rantoul 35

Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 43, Chicago Marshall 25

Chicago (Clark) 62, Chicago (Austin) 46

Chicago (Comer) 78, Chicago Sullivan 16

Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 45, Clemente 32

Christopher 56, Wayne City 28

Clifton Central 70, Gardner-South Wilmington 45

Coal City 48, Streator 26

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 54, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 51

Cullom Tri-Point 46, Donovan 26

Dupo 54, Lebanon 28

East St. Louis 49, Collinsville 43

ADVERTISEMENT

Edwards County 49, Carmi White County 37

Edwardsville 45, Belleville East 31

Effingham 50, Mattoon 46

Eldorado 49, Hamilton County 48

Eureka 62, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 36

Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 21

Farina South Central 68, Dieterich 66

Fieldcrest 55, Tremont 52

Foreman 32, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 30

Sports

  • Panthers hire Frank Reich over Steve Wilks as head coach

  • Final 4 NFL teams all feature offensive-minded head coaches

  • College basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82

  • LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for NBA All-Star Game

    • Forreston 50, Ashton-Franklin Center 31

    Freeburg 63, Central (Cape Girardeau), Mo. 31

    Freeport (Aquin) 39, Pecatonica 34

    Galesburg 44, Quincy 34

    Geneseo 45, Sterling 19

    Geneva 54, St. Charles North 46

    Glenbard East 44, West Chicago 25

    Goreville 50, Du Quoin 45

    Greenfield 43, Granite City 38

    Havana 58, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 16

    Herscher 41, Wilmington 30

    Heyworth 45, El Paso-Gridley 30

    Hillsboro 71, Gillespie 39

    Hinckley-Big Rock 75, Aurora Math-Science 18

    Holy Trinity 54, Providence-St. Mel 22

    Hononegah 63, Belvidere North 18

    Hoopeston 33, Gilman Iroquois West 29

    Hope Academy 60, CICS-Northtown 18

    Illinois Valley Central 40, Tolono Unity 29

    Johnston City 60, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 34

    Joliet West 65, Plainfield Central 35

    Julian 48, Chicago Little Village 18

    Kankakee Grace Christian 48, Momence 18

    Lake Park 52, Wheaton North 46

    LeRoy 59, Tri-Valley 58

    Lincoln Way West 45, Andrew 42

    Macomb 50, Peoria Heights (Quest) 33

    Marengo 43, Richmond-Burton 12

    Marion 61, Mounds Meridian 29

    Marissa/Coulterville 38, Valmeyer 27

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Massac County 75, Herrin 45

    McGivney Catholic High School 58, Nokomis 42

    Mendota 45, Sterling Newman 34

    Minooka 43, Oswego 28

    Morgan Park 43, Chicago (Jones) 13

    Mount Vernon 73, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 35

    Moweaqua Central A&M 62, Warrensburg-Latham 44

    Naperville Central 61, Naperville Neuqua Valley 52

    Newark 42, Somonauk 30

    North Clay 59, Sandoval 38

    O’Fallon 51, Alton 38

    Oak Lawn Richards 40, Bremen 26

    Okawville 61, Chester 27

    Olney (Richland County) 31, Newton 26

    Ottawa Marquette 43, Henry 18

    Pana 45, Litchfield 29

    Pearl City 20, Dakota 9

    Peoria (H.S.) 56, Normal Community 35

    Peotone 56, Reed-Custer 21

    Petersburg PORTA 56, Stanford Olympia 27

    Polo 40, Amboy 36

    Pope County 47, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 18

    Princeton 48, Bureau Valley 34

    Princeville 49, Midland 23

    Ridgewood 35, Regina 33

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rock Island 56, Rock Island Alleman 53, 2OT

    Rockridge 20, Monmouth-Roseville 13

    Romeoville 62, Plainfield South 34

    Sandburg 37, Lockport 34

    Shakamak, Ind. 60, OPH 23

    Skokie (Ida Crown) 55, North Shore Country Day 43

    South Beloit 38, Westminster Christian 24

    Springfield Lutheran 49, Pawnee 43

    St. Francis 53, St. Viator 47

    Stagg 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 37

    Staunton 53, Piasa Southwestern 13

    Thornton Fractional South 82, Tinley Park 17

    Trenton Wesclin 43, Red Bud 29

    Urbana University 48, Normal Calvary 26

    Vandalia 64, North-Mac 45

    Walther Christian Academy 70, Josephinum 37

    Watseka (coop) 38, Armstrong 32

    Westmont 58, Chicago Christian 43

    Woodlands Academy 43, Islamic Foundation 23

    Woodlawn 48, Bluford Webber 41

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.